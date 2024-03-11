Top Gainers and Losers today on 11 March, 2024: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Nestle India, Tata Consumer, Bajaj Auto among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 22493.55, down by 0.72% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22526.6 and a low of 22307.25. Similarly, the Sensex traded between the range of 74187.35 and 73433.91, closing at 74119.39, down by 0.83% compared to the opening price, which was 616.75 points lower.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.52% down, while the Nifty small cap 100 ended at 15709.0, down by 312.1 points and 1.99% lower.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.37%

- In the last 1 month: 3.27%

- In the last 3 months: 6.32%

- In the last 6 months: 11.64%

- In the last 1 year: 30.13%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 2.58%), Nestle India (up 1.97%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.44%), Cipla (up 1.41%), and Bajaj Finserve (up 1.01%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Tata Consumer (down 3.24%), Bajaj Auto (down 2.47%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 2.43%), Tata Steel (down 2.42%), and State Bank Of India (down 1.82%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47835.8, with an intraday high of 47853.8 and a low of 47230.65. Here are the returns of the Bank Nifty in different time periods:

- In the last 1 week: -0.24%

- In the last 1 month: 5.48%

- In the last 3 months: 0.06%

- In the last 6 months: 3.89%

- In the last 1 year: 19.66%

Moving on to the top gainers and losers in different indices, in the Sensex, the top gainers were Nestle India (up 2.05%), Bajaj Finserve (up 0.83%), Bajaj Finance (up 0.29%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.28%), and Asian Paints (up 0.25%). Meanwhile, the top losers in the Sensex were Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 2.53%), Tata Steel (down 2.38%), State Bank Of India (down 1.86%), Indusind Bank (down 1.53%), and Hindustan Unilever (down 1.34%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were REC, Au Small Finance Bank, Max Financial Services, Polycab India, and MRF. On the other hand, the top losers were NMDC, Vodafone Idea, Steel Authority Of India, Indus Towers, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were KEC International, NLC India, Welspun Living, Computer Age Management Services, and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility. The top losers were IIFL Finance, Aegis Logistics, HFCL, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, and Data Patterns India.

In the BSE, the top gainers were Godfrey Phillips India (up 9.96%), Narayana Hrudayalaya (up 8.23%), NLC India (up 6.74%), KEC International (up 6.58%), and Linde India (up 5.74%). The top losers were JM Financial (down 9.77%), Capri Global Capital (down 7.44%), IIFL Finance (down 7.23%), Shyam Metalics & Energy (down 6.94%), and Avanti Feeds (down 6.93%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were Narayana Hrudayalaya (up 8.17%), KEC International (up 6.58%), NLC India (up 6.40%), Linde India (up 5.88%), and Kalpataru Projects International (up 5.36%). The top losers were JM Financial (down 9.84%), Capri Global Capital (down 7.37%), IIFL Finance (down 7.15%), Aegis Logistics (down 6.91%), and Avanti Feeds (down 6.83%).

These were the top gainers and losers in the stock market during the trading session on March 11, 2024.

