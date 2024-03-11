Top Gainers and Losers today on 11 March, 2024: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Nestle India, Tata Consumer, Bajaj Auto among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 616.75 points, or -0.83, to settle at 74119.39, while the Nifty lost 160.9 points, or -0.72, to close at 22493.55.
The Nifty closed at 22493.55, down by 0.72% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22526.6 and a low of 22307.25. Similarly, the Sensex traded between the range of 74187.35 and 73433.91, closing at 74119.39, down by 0.83% compared to the opening price, which was 616.75 points lower.
