Top Gainers and Losers today on 11 March, 2025: Trent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Indusind Bank, Infosys among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers And Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 22,460.3, reflecting a modest increase of 0.2%. Throughout the day, the index reached a high of 22,516.0 and a low of 22,314.7. The Sensex exhibited a slight uptick of 0.03%, closing at 74,115.17, which was 23.78 points above its opening price. The Sensex traded within a range of 74,178.4 and 73,663.6.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing with an increase of 0.91%. In contrast, small-cap stocks lagged, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 finishing at 15,198.15, down by 108.6 points, equating to a decline of 0.71%.

Advertisement

The Nifty 50 has yielded the following returns:

- In the last week: 2.3%

- In the last month: 0.34%

- In the last three months: -2.14%

- In the last six months: -1.49%

- In the last year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Trent (up 4.94%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.87%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.78%), ICICI Bank (up 2.52%), and Hero Motocorp (up 2.00%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Indusind Bank (down 27.24%), Infosys (down 2.22%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.17%), Bajaj Finserv (down 1.64%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.42%). The Bank Nifty closed at 48,216.8, having reached an intraday high of 48,029.05 and a low of 47,702.9.

Advertisement

The Bank Nifty's performance is detailed below:

- In the last week: 2.39%

- In the last month: 0.84%

- In the last three months: -3.57%

- In the last six months: 0.5%

- In the last year: 9.86%

The following is a summary of the top gainers and losers during the trading session on March 11, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.87%), ICICI Bank (up 2.56%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.88%), HCL Technologies (up 1.20%), Reliance Industries (up 0.84%).

Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 26.92%), Infosys (down 2.39%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.00%), Bajaj Finserv (down 1.74%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.44%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Trent (up 4.94%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.87%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.78%), ICICI Bank (up 2.52%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.00%).

Advertisement

Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 27.24%), Infosys (down 2.22%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.17%), Bajaj Finserv (down 1.64%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.42%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Tata Communications, Phoenix Mills, Godrej Properties, PB Fintech, Oberoi Realty.

Top Losers: Ashok Leyland, Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, NMDC, SRF.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Action Construction Equipment, Laurus Labs, Aster DM Healthcare.

Top Losers: Triveni Turbines, B E M L, Aegis Logis, Sonata Software, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Tata Communications (up 8.71%), One 97 Communications (up 7.14%), Phoenix Mills (up 7.06%), Macrotech Developers (up 6.53%), Graphite India (up 6.31%).

Top Losers: Zensar Technologies (down 6.30%), Triveni Turbines (down 6.22%), Bandhan Bank (down 5.34%), EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (down 4.99%), City Union Bank (down 4.78%).

Advertisement

NSE:

Top Gainers: Chennai Petroleum Corporation (up 9.35%), Tata Communications (up 8.56%), One 97 Communications (up 7.28%), Phoenix Mills (up 6.57%), Tube Investments Of India (up 6.57%).

Top Losers: Zensar Technologies (down 6.47%), Triveni Turbines (down 6.04%), Nuvama Wealth Management (down 5.73%), Bandhan Bank (down 5.14%), Eclerx Services (down 4.82%).