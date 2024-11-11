Top Gainers and Losers today on 11 November, 2024: Power Grid Corporation Of India, Trent, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 9.83 points, or 0.01, to settle at 79486.32, while the Nifty lost 6.9 points, or -0.03, to close at 24148.2.

The Nifty index concluded the trading day at 24,148.2, reflecting a marginal decrease of 0.03%. During the session, the Nifty reached a peak of 24,336.8 and dipped to a low of 24,004.6. The Sensex experienced fluctuations within the range of 80,102.14 and 79,001.34, ultimately closing up by 0.01% at 79,486.32, which is 9.83 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index lagged behind the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 0.82%. Similarly, small-cap stocks also underperformed, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18,445.6, down by 220.45 points or 1.2%.

The Nifty 50 has yielded the following returns:

- In the last week: 0.68%

- In the last month: -3.23%

- In the last three months: -0.78%

- In the last six months: 9.29%

- In the last year: 24.25%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Power Grid Corporation of India (up 4.28%), Trent (up 2.89%), Infosys (up 1.65%), HCL Technologies (up 1.62%), and Tech Mahindra (up 1.36%). In contrast, the top losers were Asian Paints (down 8.17%), Britannia Industries (down 5.44%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 3.58%), Cipla (down 2.50%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.15%). The Bank Nifty closed at 51,561.2, having reached an intraday high of 52,177.7 and a low of 51,294.2. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized below:

- In the last week: 1.42%

- In the last month: 1.51%

- In the last three months: 2.7%

- In the last six months: 8.77%

- In the last year: 18.35%

The following is a list of stocks categorized as top gainers and losers during the trading session on November 11, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation of India (up 4.22%), HCL Technologies (up 1.60%), Infosys (up 1.58%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.24%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.21%).

Top Losers: Asian Paints (down 8.18%), Tata Steel (down 1.76%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.73%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.65%), NTPC (down 1.32%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation of India (up 4.28%), Trent (up 2.89%), Infosys (up 1.65%), HCL Technologies (up 1.62%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.36%).

Top Losers: Asian Paints (down 8.17%), Britannia Industries (down 5.44%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 3.58%), Cipla (down 2.50%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.15%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Oracle Financial Services Software, MRF, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, IDFC First Bank, Ashok Leyland.

Top Losers: UPL, Sundaram Finance, Max Healthcare Institute, Astral, Aurobindo Pharma.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: ITI, Manappuram Finance, Titagarh Rail Systems, PNB Housing Finance, BLS International Services.

Top Losers: Aarti Industries, Data Patterns India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Sonata Software, Piramal Pharma.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Biocon (up 8.59%), Borosil Renewables (up 8.05%), ITI (up 7.84%), Power Finance Corp (up 7.15%), EIH (up 4.26%).

Top Losers: Vmart Retail (down 9.76%), Asian Paints (down 8.18%), UPL (down 7.62%), Aarti Industries (down 7.41%), Tube Investments of India (down 7.07%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Biocon (up 8.53%), Borosil Renewables (up 7.70%), ITI (up 7.60%), Power Finance Corp (up 7.22%), Eclerx Services (up 4.34%).