Top gainers and losers today on 11 October, 2023: Hero Motocorp, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 19689.85, up by 0.62%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19839.2 and a low of 19756.95. The Sensex traded between 66592.16 and 66299.79, closing 0.6% higher at 66079.36, which was 393.69 points above the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.34% higher, while the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 12760.25, up by 106.8 points and 0.84% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.92%

- In the last 1 month: -0.93%

- In the last 3 months: 1.9%

- In the last 6 months: 11.78%

- In the last 1 year: 16.64%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Hero Motocorp (up 4.17%), Wipro (up 3.29%), Grasim Industries (up 3.19%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.26%), and Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.63%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were HCL Technologies (down 1.28%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 0.57%), State Bank Of India (down 0.56%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.52%), and Coal India (down 0.46%).

The bank nifty closed at 44360.15, with an intraday high of 44710.55 and a low of 44411.4. The bank nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.26%

- In the last 1 month: -2.31%

- In the last 3 months: -0.5%

- In the last 6 months: 7.62%

- In the last 1 year: 15.0%

Here is a list of the top gainers and losers during the trading session on October 11, 2023:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Wipro (up 3.29%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.09%), Reliance Industries (up 1.58%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.57%), and Nestle India (up 1.15%)

- Top losers: HCL Technologies (down 1.24%), State Bank Of India (down 0.56%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.52%), Tata Steel (down 0.24%), and Indusind Bank (down 0.14%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Hero Motocorp (up 4.17%), Wipro (up 3.29%), Grasim Industries (up 3.19%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.26%), and Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.63%)

- Top losers: HCL Technologies (down 1.28%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 0.57%), State Bank Of India (down 0.56%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.52%), and Coal India (down 0.46%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Vodafone Idea, Cummins India, Trent, Max Financial Services, and Ashok Leyland

- Top losers: Abbott India, Alkem Laboratories, Bandhan Bank, Container Corporation Of India, and Coforge

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Tanla Platforms, Welspun India, KPIT Technologies, Suzlon Energy, and City Union Bank

- Top losers: Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank Of India, KEC International, Indigo Paints, and IRB Infrastructure Developers

BSE:

- Top gainers: Vodafone Idea (up 7.32%), Tanla Platforms (up 7.23%), Welspun India (up 6.06%), Welspun Corp (up 5.40%), and Alembic Pharmaceuticals (up 5.01%)

- Top losers: Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (down 4.99%), Bank Of Baroda (down 3.27%), Infibeam Avenues (down 2.88%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (down 2.81%), and JSW Energy (down 2.51%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: Vodafone Idea (up 7.24%), Tanla Platforms (up 7.10%), Welspun India (up 6.06%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals (up 5.65%), and Sharda Cropchem (up 5.64%)

- Top losers: Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (down 5.00%), Bank Of Baroda (down 3.31%), Infibeam Avenues (down 2.92%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (down 2.82%), and JSW Energy (down 2.74%).

