Top gainers and losers today on 11 October, 2023: Hero Motocorp, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 393.69 points, or 0.6, to settle at 66079.36, while the Nifty gained 121.5 points, or 0.62, to close at 19689.85.

The Nifty closed at 19689.85, up by 0.62%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19839.2 and a low of 19756.95. The Sensex traded between 66592.16 and 66299.79, closing 0.6% higher at 66079.36, which was 393.69 points above the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.34% higher, while the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 12760.25, up by 106.8 points and 0.84% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.92%

- In the last 1 month: -0.93%

- In the last 3 months: 1.9%

- In the last 6 months: 11.78%

- In the last 1 year: 16.64%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Hero Motocorp (up 4.17%), Wipro (up 3.29%), Grasim Industries (up 3.19%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.26%), and Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.63%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were HCL Technologies (down 1.28%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 0.57%), State Bank Of India (down 0.56%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.52%), and Coal India (down 0.46%).

The bank nifty closed at 44360.15, with an intraday high of 44710.55 and a low of 44411.4. The bank nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.26%

- In the last 1 month: -2.31%

- In the last 3 months: -0.5%

- In the last 6 months: 7.62%

- In the last 1 year: 15.0%

Here is a list of the top gainers and losers during the trading session on October 11, 2023:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Wipro (up 3.29%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.09%), Reliance Industries (up 1.58%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.57%), and Nestle India (up 1.15%)

- Top losers: HCL Technologies (down 1.24%), State Bank Of India (down 0.56%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.52%), Tata Steel (down 0.24%), and Indusind Bank (down 0.14%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Hero Motocorp (up 4.17%), Wipro (up 3.29%), Grasim Industries (up 3.19%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.26%), and Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.63%)

- Top losers: HCL Technologies (down 1.28%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 0.57%), State Bank Of India (down 0.56%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.52%), and Coal India (down 0.46%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Vodafone Idea, Cummins India, Trent, Max Financial Services, and Ashok Leyland

- Top losers: Abbott India, Alkem Laboratories, Bandhan Bank, Container Corporation Of India, and Coforge

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Tanla Platforms, Welspun India, KPIT Technologies, Suzlon Energy, and City Union Bank

- Top losers: Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank Of India, KEC International, Indigo Paints, and IRB Infrastructure Developers

BSE:

- Top gainers: Vodafone Idea (up 7.32%), Tanla Platforms (up 7.23%), Welspun India (up 6.06%), Welspun Corp (up 5.40%), and Alembic Pharmaceuticals (up 5.01%)

- Top losers: Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (down 4.99%), Bank Of Baroda (down 3.27%), Infibeam Avenues (down 2.88%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (down 2.81%), and JSW Energy (down 2.51%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: Vodafone Idea (up 7.24%), Tanla Platforms (up 7.10%), Welspun India (up 6.06%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals (up 5.65%), and Sharda Cropchem (up 5.64%)

- Top losers: Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (down 5.00%), Bank Of Baroda (down 3.31%), Infibeam Avenues (down 2.92%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (down 2.82%), and JSW Energy (down 2.74%).

