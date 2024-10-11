Top Gainers and Losers today on 11 October, 2024: Trent, Hindalco Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 230.05 points, or -0.28, to settle at 81611.41, while the Nifty lost 34.2 points, or -0.14, to close at 24998.45.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers and Losers Today** {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty index closed at 24,998.45, representing a decline of 0.14%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 25,028.65 and a low of 24,920.05. The Sensex fluctuated within the range of 81,671.38 and 81,304.15, ultimately closing down by 0.28% at 81,611.41, which is 230.05 points below its opening price.

In terms of performance, the Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.23% higher. Additionally, small-cap stocks also surpassed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18,900.0, marking an increase of 108.8 points or 0.58%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty 50 has yielded the following returns:

- In the last week: -0.21%

- In the last month: 0.17% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last three months: 2.65%

- In the last six months: 10.84%

- In the last year: 25.99% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Trent (up 2.57%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.36%), HCL Technologies (up 1.71%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.69%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.32%). Conversely, the top losers were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.88%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.85%), ICICI Bank (down 1.65%), Cipla (down 1.43%), and Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.29%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,530.9, having reached an intraday high of 51,560.0 and a low of 51,005.85. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized below: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last week: -0.59%

- In the last month: 0.29%

- In the last three months: -2.13% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last six months: 5.34%

- In the last year: 14.92%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on October 11, 2024: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sensex:

Top Gainers: HCL Technologies (up 1.63%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.57%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.96%), Infosys (up 0.83%), Titan Company (up 0.79%).

Top Losers: Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.84%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.83%), ICICI Bank (down 1.64%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.30%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.30%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Trent (up 2.57%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.36%), HCL Technologies (up 1.71%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.69%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.32%).

Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.88%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.85%), ICICI Bank (down 1.65%), Cipla (down 1.43%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.29%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Persistent Systems, KPIT Technologies, Lupin, NMDC, Steel Authority of India.

Top Losers: Cummins India, Sundaram Finance, Phoenix Mills, L&T Finance, Supreme Industries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Nippon Life, Triveni Turbines, Sonata Software, National Aluminium Company, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation.

Top Losers: Creditaccess Grameen, NBCC India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Apar Industries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BSE:

Top Gainers: Nippon Life (up 9.22%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 6.76%), Sonata Software (up 6.31%), Equinox India Developments (up 6.24%), Triveni Turbines (up 6.16%).

Top Losers: Cummins India (down 4.49%), Creditaccess Grameen (down 3.39%), Saregama India (down 3.28%), Jubilant Pharmova (down 3.18%), JSW Energy (down 3.03%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NSE:

Top Gainers: Nippon Life (up 9.19%), Triveni Turbines (up 6.88%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 6.69%), BSE (up 6.65%), Sonata Software (up 6.16%).