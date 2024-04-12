Top Gainers and Losers today on 12 April, 2024: Divis Laboratories, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Maruti Suzuki India among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 22753.8, down by 1.03% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22726.45 and a low of 22503.75. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded between 74951.88 and 74189.31, closing 1.06% down at 75038.15, which was 793.25 points below the opening price.

In terms of performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.35% down, outperforming the Nifty 50. Similarly, the Nifty small cap 100 ended at 16571.4, down by 75.0 points and 0.45% lower, outperforming the Nifty 50 as well.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.01%

- In the last 1 month: 0.81%

- In the last 3 months: 2.84%

- In the last 6 months: 13.75%

- In the last 1 year: 26.41%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Divis Laboratories (up 1.09%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.66%), Tata Motors (up 0.49%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.42%), and Tata Consumer (up 0.36%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 3.99%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 3.28%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 2.58%), Titan Company (down 2.48%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.32%).

The bank nifty ended at 48986.6, with an intraday high of 48882.65 and a low of 48477.55. The bank nifty's performance over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.17%

- In the last 1 month: 2.73%

- In the last 3 months: 1.81%

- In the last 6 months: 8.91%

- In the last 1 year: 16.88%

Here is a list of top gainers and losers during the trading session on April 12, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 0.67%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.45%), Nestle India (up 0.37%)

Top Losers: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 4.01%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 3.17%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 2.57%), Titan Company (down 2.40%), Larsen & Toubro (down 2.04%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Divis Laboratories (up 1.09%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.66%), Tata Motors (up 0.49%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.42%), Tata Consumer (up 0.36%)

Top Losers: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 3.99%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 3.28%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 2.58%), Titan Company (down 2.48%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.32%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Cummins India, Indian Hotels Company, Jubilant Foodworks, Steel Authority Of India, Lupin

Top Losers: Page Industries, Container Corporation Of India, ACC, Federal Bank, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Central Depository Service India, Exide Industries, Radico Khaitan, Creditaccess Grameen, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Top Losers: Piramal Pharma, Graphite India, IIFL Finance, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, NMDC Steel

BSE:

Top Gainers: Hindustan Zinc (up 7.59%), Archean Chemical Industries (up 6.18%), Quess Corp (up 6.04%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 4.98%), KEI Industries (up 4.70%)

Top Losers: La Opala Rg (down 6.01%), PB Fintech (down 5.07%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 5.00%), Indiabulls Real Estate (down 4.81%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 4.39%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Hindustan Zinc (up 7.64%), Central Depository Service India (up 6.70%), Archean Chemical Industries (up 6.28%), Quess Corp (up 5.95%), Nuvama Wealth Management (up 5.22%)

Top Losers: PB Fintech (down 5.00%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 4.99%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 4.62%), Piramal Pharma (down 4.38%), Page Industries (down 4.22%).

