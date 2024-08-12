Top Gainers and Losers today on 12 August, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hero Motocorp, NTPC, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers** Today: The Nifty closed at 24,367.5, down by 0.08%. During the day, Nifty touched a high of 24,472.8 and a low of 24,212.1. Sensex traded within a range of 80,106.18 and 79,226.13, closing 0.07% down at 79,705.91, which was 56.99 points below the opening price.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.12% up. Small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18,410.2, up by 34.1 points, or 0.19% higher.
Nifty 50 has given the following returns:
- In the last 1 Week: 1.21%
- In the last 1 Month: -0.64%
- In the last 3 Months: 10.15%
- In the last 6 Months: 12.63%
- In the last 1 Year: 25.27%
Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today
The top gainers in the Nifty index were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.63%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.01%), Axis Bank (up 1.89%), Infosys (up 1.51%), and JSW Steel (up 1.35%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were NTPC (down 2.39%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 2.11%), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (down 1.81%), Britannia Industries (down 1.65%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.45%).
The Bank Nifty ended at 50,484.5, with an intraday high of 50,830.7 and a low of 50,149.25. The Bank Nifty performance is as follows:
- In the last 1 Week: 1.0%
- In the last 1 Month: -3.23%
- In the last 3 Months: 5.94%
- In the last 6 Months: 12.72%
- In the last 1 Year: 14.74%
Here is the list of stocks that are **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on 12 August 2024:
Sensex:
Top Gainers: Axis Bank (up 1.80%), Infosys (up 1.51%), Tata Motors (up 0.81%), HDFC Bank (up 0.70%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.36%)
Top Losers: NTPC (down 2.40%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.43%), State Bank of India (down 1.36%), Nestle India (down 1.20%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.12%)
Nifty:
Top Gainers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.63%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.01%), Axis Bank (up 1.89%), Infosys (up 1.51%), JSW Steel (up 1.35%)
Top Losers: NTPC (down 2.39%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 2.11%), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (down 1.81%), Britannia Industries (down 1.65%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.45%)