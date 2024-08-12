Hello User
Top Gainers and Losers today on 12 August, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hero Motocorp, NTPC, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 12 August, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hero Motocorp, NTPC, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 56.99 points, or -0.07, to settle at 79705.91, while the Nifty lost 20.5 points, or -0.08, to close at 24367.5.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers** Today: The Nifty closed at 24,367.5, down by 0.08%. During the day, Nifty touched a high of 24,472.8 and a low of 24,212.1. Sensex traded within a range of 80,106.18 and 79,226.13, closing 0.07% down at 79,705.91, which was 56.99 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.12% up. Small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18,410.2, up by 34.1 points, or 0.19% higher.

Nifty 50 has given the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 1.21%

- In the last 1 Month: -0.64%

- In the last 3 Months: 10.15%

- In the last 6 Months: 12.63%

- In the last 1 Year: 25.27%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.63%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.01%), Axis Bank (up 1.89%), Infosys (up 1.51%), and JSW Steel (up 1.35%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were NTPC (down 2.39%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 2.11%), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (down 1.81%), Britannia Industries (down 1.65%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.45%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 50,484.5, with an intraday high of 50,830.7 and a low of 50,149.25. The Bank Nifty performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: 1.0%

- In the last 1 Month: -3.23%

- In the last 3 Months: 5.94%

- In the last 6 Months: 12.72%

- In the last 1 Year: 14.74%

Here is the list of stocks that are **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on 12 August 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Axis Bank (up 1.80%), Infosys (up 1.51%), Tata Motors (up 0.81%), HDFC Bank (up 0.70%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.36%)

Top Losers: NTPC (down 2.40%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.43%), State Bank of India (down 1.36%), Nestle India (down 1.20%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.12%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.63%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.01%), Axis Bank (up 1.89%), Infosys (up 1.51%), JSW Steel (up 1.35%)

Top Losers: NTPC (down 2.39%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 2.11%), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (down 1.81%), Britannia Industries (down 1.65%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.45%)

