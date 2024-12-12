Top Gainers and Losers today on 12 December, 2024: Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 236.18 points, or -0.29, to settle at 81526.14, while the Nifty lost 93.1 points, or -0.38, to close at 24641.8.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers And Losers Today: The Nifty index concluded trading at 24,641.8, marking a decrease of 0.38%. Throughout the day, the index reached a high of 24,675.25 and a low of 24,527.95. The Sensex fluctuated within a range of 81,680.97 and 81,211.64, ultimately closing at 81,526.14, which represents a decline of 0.29% and is 236.18 points below the opening price.

The midcap index lagged behind the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 0.44%. Similarly, small-cap stocks underperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19,657.35, down by 190.8 points, reflecting a decrease of 0.97%. The performance of the Nifty 50 over various time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: -0.64%

- In the last 1 Month: 2.79%

- In the last 3 Months: -3.3%

- In the last 6 Months: 5.26%

- In the last 1 Year: 17.43%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index for today included Adani Enterprises (up 1.91%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.55%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.52%), Indusind Bank (up 1.33%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 0.83%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index comprised NTPC (down 2.71%), Hindustan Unilever (down 2.35%), Hero Motocorp (down 2.01%), Coal India (down 1.88%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.72%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 53,391.35, with an intraday high of 53,537.45 and a low of 53,174.4. The Bank Nifty's performance over several periods is listed below:

- In the last 1 Week: -0.73%

- In the last 1 Month: 4.01%

- In the last 3 Months: 2.78%

- In the last 6 Months: 6.65%

- In the last 1 Year: 12.98%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on December 12, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tech Mahindra (up 1.67%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.56%), Indusind Bank (up 1.31%), Infosys (up 0.92%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.66%)

Top Losers: NTPC (down 2.76%), Hindustan Unilever (down 2.42%), Tata Motors (down 1.59%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.42%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.26%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Adani Enterprises (up 1.91%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.55%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.52%), Indusind Bank (up 1.33%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 0.83%)

Top Losers: NTPC (down 2.71%), Hindustan Unilever (down 2.35%), Hero Motocorp (down 2.01%), Coal India (down 1.88%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.72%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Max Healthcare Institute, Muthoot Finance, Steel Authority Of India, Persistent Systems, Polycab India

Top Losers: Indus Towers, Container Corporation Of India, Supreme Industries, Vodafone Idea, Aditya Birla Capital

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: BLS International Services, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Five Star Business Finance, Titagarh Rail Systems, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Top Losers: National Aluminium Company, Blue Star, Honasa Consumer, JBM Auto, Olectra Greentech

BSE:

Top Gainers: Star Cement (up 9.33%), Chalet Hotels (up 9.16%), Adani Green Energy (up 6.15%), Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 5.65%), Century Plyboards (I) (up 5.24%)

Top Losers: National Aluminium Company (down 7.49%), Hatsun Agro Product (down 5.33%), Jubilant Foodworks (down 5.21%), Achyut Healthcare (down 4.94%), Sun TV Network (down 4.62%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Chalet Hotels (up 9.70%), Adani Green Energy (up 6.09%), BLS International Services (up 6.05%), Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (up 5.63%), Century Plyboards (I) (up 4.73%)

Top Losers: National Aluminium Company (down 7.51%), Jubilant Foodworks (down 5.04%), Nuvama Wealth Management (down 4.82%), Indus Towers (down 4.38%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals (down 4.21%).