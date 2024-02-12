Top Gainers and Losers today on 12 February, 2024: Dr Reddys Laboratories, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Coal India, Hero Motocorp among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 523.0 points, or -0.73, to settle at 71595.49, while the Nifty lost 166.45 points, or -0.76, to close at 21782.5.
The Nifty closed at 21782.5, down by 0.76% today. The Nifty reached a day high of 21831.7 and a low of 21574.75 during the day. The Sensex traded between 71756.58 and 70922.57, closing 0.73% down at 71595.49, which was 523.0 points below the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started