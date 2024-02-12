Hello User
Top Gainers and Losers today on 12 February, 2024: Dr Reddys Laboratories, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Coal India, Hero Motocorp among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 523.0 points, or -0.73, to settle at 71595.49, while the Nifty lost 166.45 points, or -0.76, to close at 21782.5.

Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 21782.5, down by 0.76% today. The Nifty reached a day high of 21831.7 and a low of 21574.75 during the day. The Sensex traded between 71756.58 and 70922.57, closing 0.73% down at 71595.49, which was 523.0 points below the opening price.

The midcap index, Nifty Midcap 50, underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.89% down. The small cap stocks, Nifty Small Cap 100, also underperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 16269.3, down by 652.25 points and 4.01% lower.

The Nifty 50 has given the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.8%

- In the last 1 month: -1.35%

- In the last 3 months: 11.08%

- In the last 6 months: 11.14%

- In the last 1 year: 21.54%

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 2.89%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 2.75%), Divis Laboratories (up 2.41%), Wipro (up 2.24%), and HCL Technologies (up 2.23%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Coal India (down 5.13%), Hero Motocorp (down 4.51%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.88%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.61%), and Tata Steel (down 2.76%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 45634.55, with an intraday high of 45748.5 and a low of 44633.85. The Bank Nifty performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -2.15%

- In the last 1 month: -6.02%

- In the last 3 months: 2.16%

- In the last 6 months: 1.7%

- In the last 1 year: 8.62%

In the BSE, the top gainers were Godfrey Phillips India (up 9.30%), Global Health (up 6.73%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 6.32%), Star Cement (up 6.29%), and Jindal Worldwide (up 5.44%). The top losers were Housing & Urban Development Corporation (down 9.99%), NBCC India (down 9.97%), Bank Of Maharashtra (down 9.94%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 9.93%), and IRB Infrastructure Developers (down 9.90%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were Godfrey Phillips India (up 8.73%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 6.41%), Global Health (up 6.07%), MRF (up 4.90%), and Astral (up 4.64%). The top losers were Housing & Urban Development Corporation (down 9.99%), Anupam Rasayan India (down 9.98%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 9.92%), Yes Bank (down 9.87%), and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (down 9.38%).

