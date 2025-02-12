Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers and Losers Today: The Nifty 50 index closed at 23071.8, reflecting a decline of 0.12%. During the trading session, the index reached a high of 23144.7 and a low of 22798.35. The Sensex experienced fluctuations within the range of 76459.72 and 75388.39, ultimately closing down by 0.16% at 76293.6, which is 122.52 points below its opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down 0.25%. Similarly, small cap stocks also lagged behind the Nifty 50, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 16074.35, down by 41.35 points, which is a decrease of 0.26%.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has recorded the following performance:

- In the last 1 week: 2.3%

- In the last 1 month: 0.34%

- In the last 3 months: -2.14%

- In the last 6 months: -1.49%

- In the last 1 year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index today included Bajaj Finserv (up 2.51%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.34%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.71%), Tata Steel (up 1.67%), and Shriram Finance (up 1.60%). Conversely, the top losers were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.20%), Eicher Motors (down 2.47%), Bharat Electronics (down 2.23%), ITC (down 2.01%), and Hero Motocorp (down 1.71%). The Bank Nifty closed at 49403.4, with an intraday high of 49702.35 and a low of 48734.35. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 2.39%

- In the last 1 month: 0.84%

- In the last 3 months: -3.57%

- In the last 6 months: 0.5%

- In the last 1 year: 9.86%

Here is the list of stocks categorized as top gainers and losers during the trading session on February 12, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Finserv (up 2.64%), Tata Steel (up 1.65%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.51%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.41%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.35%)

Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.20%), ITC (down 2.14%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.61%), Reliance Industries (down 1.53%), Indusind Bank (down 1.52%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Finserv (up 2.51%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.34%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.71%), Tata Steel (up 1.67%), Shriram Finance (up 1.60%)

Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.20%), Eicher Motors (down 2.47%), Bharat Electronics (down 2.23%), ITC (down 2.01%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.71%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Ashok Leyland, Steel Authority of India, SBI Cards & Payment Services, PB Fintech, Polycab India

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Au Small Finance Bank, APL Apollo Tubes

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Blue Star, Computer Age Management Services, Angel Broking, National Aluminium Company, Triveni Turbines

Top Losers: Amber Enterprises India, Shree Renuka Sugars, IRCON International, Tata Investment Corporation, JBM Auto

BSE:

Top Gainers: Ashok Leyland (up 7.86%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 6.35%), Esab India (up 6.26%), Steel Authority of India (up 5.64%), Engineers India (up 5.05%)

Top Losers: Bayer Cropscience (down 8.30%), Sammaan Capital (down 8.12%), Amber Enterprises India (down 7.10%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 7.02%), Shree Renuka Sugars (down 6.54%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Ashok Leyland (up 7.68%), Campus Activewear (up 7.53%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 6.58%), Steel Authority of India (up 5.73%), Inox Wind (up 5.66%)

Top Losers: Bayer Cropscience (down 8.32%), Sammaan Capital (down 8.01%), Archean Chemical Industries (down 7.91%), Amber Enterprises India (down 7.01%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 6.94%).