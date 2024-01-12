 Top Gainers and Losers today on 12 January, 2024: Infosys, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Cipla, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise among most active stocks; Check full list here | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 12 2024 15:54:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.30 0.30%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,612.20 7.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 633.75 2.17%
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,881.70 3.89%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 816.25 0.05%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 12 January, 2024: Infosys, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Cipla, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise among most active stocks; Check full list here
Back Back

Top Gainers and Losers today on 12 January, 2024: Infosys, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Cipla, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise among most active stocks; Check full list here

 Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 847.27 points, or 1.18, to settle at 71721.18, while the Nifty gained 247.35 points, or 1.14, to close at 21647.2.

Top Gainers and Losers todayPremium
Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 21647.2, up by 1.14% for the day. It reached a high of 21927.3 and a low of 21715.15. The Sensex traded between 72720.96 and 71982.29 and closed 1.18% higher at 71721.18, which was 847.27 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.62% higher, underperforming the Nifty 50. The Nifty small cap 100 ended at 15476.45, up by 68.2 points and 0.44% higher compared to the Nifty 50.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.76%

- In the last 1 month: 4.63%

- In the last 3 months: 10.52%

- In the last 6 months: 12.85%

- In the last 1 year: 22.49%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Infosys (up 7.93%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 5.45%), Tech Mahindra (up 4.69%), LTI Mindtree (up 4.65%), and Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.94%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Cipla (down 1.33%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.26%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.13%), Bajaj Finserve (down 1.04%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.01%).

The bank nifty ended at 47438.35 with an intraday high of 47864.5 and a low of 47408.5. The performance of the bank nifty in different time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.05%

- In the last 1 month: 1.18%

- In the last 3 months: 6.85%

- In the last 6 months: 6.75%

- In the last 1 year: 13.24%

The top gainers and losers during the trading session on January 12, 2024, are as follows:

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Infosys (up 7.84%), Tech Mahindra (up 4.73%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.89%), Wipro (up 3.88%), HCL Technologies (up 3.85%)

- Top Losers: Bajaj Finserve (down 1.05%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 0.97%), Ultratech Cement (down 0.81%), HDFC Bank (down 0.57%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.46%)

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Infosys (up 7.93%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 5.45%), Tech Mahindra (up 4.69%), LTI Mindtree (up 4.65%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.94%)

- Top Losers: Cipla (down 1.33%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.26%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.13%), Bajaj Finserve (down 1.04%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.01%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Coforge, Mphasis, Persistent Systems, Polycab India

- Top Losers: Biocon, Bharat Forge, Container Corporation Of India, HDFC Asset Management Company, Max Financial Services

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Sonata Software, Cyient, Birlasoft, Bank Of Maharashtra, Mastek

- Top Losers: Alok Industries, Century Textiles & Industries, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Delta Corp, BASF India

BSE:

- Top Gainers: Infibeam Avenues (up 9.67%), Infosys (up 7.84%), Oracle Financial Services Softwa (up 7.52%), Macrotech Developers (up 6.91%), Bank Of India (up 6.44%)

- Top Losers: Alok Industries (down 6.17%), Metropolis Healthcare (down 6.14%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 5.02%), Easy Trip Planners (down 4.23%), Century Textiles & Industries (down 3.57%)

NSE:

- Top Gainers: Infibeam Avenues (up 9.71%), Infosys (up 7.93%), Oracle Financial Services Softwa (up 7.62%), Bank Of India (up 6.69%), Macrotech Developers (up 6.68%)

- Top Losers: Metropolis Healthcare (down 6.34%), Alok Industries (down 6.25%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 5.15%), Easy Trip Planners (down 4.15%), Century Textiles & Industries (down 3.48%)

Source: Livemint.com

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 Jan 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App