Top Gainers and Losers today on 12 January, 2024: Infosys, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Cipla, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 847.27 points, or 1.18, to settle at 71721.18, while the Nifty gained 247.35 points, or 1.14, to close at 21647.2.
The Nifty closed at 21647.2, up by 1.14% for the day. It reached a high of 21927.3 and a low of 21715.15. The Sensex traded between 72720.96 and 71982.29 and closed 1.18% higher at 71721.18, which was 847.27 points above the opening price.
