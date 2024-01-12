Top Gainers and Losers today on 12 January, 2024: Infosys, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Cipla, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21647.2, up by 1.14% for the day. It reached a high of 21927.3 and a low of 21715.15. The Sensex traded between 72720.96 and 71982.29 and closed 1.18% higher at 71721.18, which was 847.27 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.62% higher, underperforming the Nifty 50. The Nifty small cap 100 ended at 15476.45, up by 68.2 points and 0.44% higher compared to the Nifty 50.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.76%

- In the last 1 month: 4.63%

- In the last 3 months: 10.52%

- In the last 6 months: 12.85%

- In the last 1 year: 22.49%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Infosys (up 7.93%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 5.45%), Tech Mahindra (up 4.69%), LTI Mindtree (up 4.65%), and Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.94%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Cipla (down 1.33%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.26%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.13%), Bajaj Finserve (down 1.04%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.01%).

The bank nifty ended at 47438.35 with an intraday high of 47864.5 and a low of 47408.5. The performance of the bank nifty in different time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.05%

- In the last 1 month: 1.18%

- In the last 3 months: 6.85%

- In the last 6 months: 6.75%

- In the last 1 year: 13.24%

The top gainers and losers during the trading session on January 12, 2024, are as follows:

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Infosys (up 7.84%), Tech Mahindra (up 4.73%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.89%), Wipro (up 3.88%), HCL Technologies (up 3.85%)

- Top Losers: Bajaj Finserve (down 1.05%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 0.97%), Ultratech Cement (down 0.81%), HDFC Bank (down 0.57%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.46%)

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Infosys (up 7.93%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 5.45%), Tech Mahindra (up 4.69%), LTI Mindtree (up 4.65%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.94%)

- Top Losers: Cipla (down 1.33%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.26%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.13%), Bajaj Finserve (down 1.04%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.01%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Coforge, Mphasis, Persistent Systems, Polycab India

- Top Losers: Biocon, Bharat Forge, Container Corporation Of India, HDFC Asset Management Company, Max Financial Services

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Sonata Software, Cyient, Birlasoft, Bank Of Maharashtra, Mastek

- Top Losers: Alok Industries, Century Textiles & Industries, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Delta Corp, BASF India

BSE:

- Top Gainers: Infibeam Avenues (up 9.67%), Infosys (up 7.84%), Oracle Financial Services Softwa (up 7.52%), Macrotech Developers (up 6.91%), Bank Of India (up 6.44%)

- Top Losers: Alok Industries (down 6.17%), Metropolis Healthcare (down 6.14%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 5.02%), Easy Trip Planners (down 4.23%), Century Textiles & Industries (down 3.57%)

NSE:

- Top Gainers: Infibeam Avenues (up 9.71%), Infosys (up 7.93%), Oracle Financial Services Softwa (up 7.62%), Bank Of India (up 6.69%), Macrotech Developers (up 6.68%)

- Top Losers: Metropolis Healthcare (down 6.34%), Alok Industries (down 6.25%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 5.15%), Easy Trip Planners (down 4.15%), Century Textiles & Industries (down 3.48%)

Source: Livemint.com

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!