Top Gainers and Losers today on 12 July, 2024: Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Maruti Suzuki India, Divis Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24315.95, up by 0.77% for the day. The Nifty reached a day high of 24592.2 and a low of 24331.15. The Sensex traded between 80893.51 and 79843.39, closing 0.78% higher at 79897.34, which was 622.0 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.07% down, underperforming the Nifty 50. The Nifty small cap 100 ended at 18919.65, up by 29.4 points and 0.16% higher, underperforming the Nifty 50.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.69%

- In the last 1 month: 5.01%

- In the last 3 months: 8.75%

- In the last 6 months: 11.86%

- In the last 1 year: 26.34%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today The top gainers in the Nifty index were Tata Consultancy Services (up 6.63%), Wipro (up 4.88%), Infosys (up 3.57%), HCL Technologies (up 3.19%), and LTI Mindtree (up 3.05%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.20%), Divis Laboratories (down 0.94%), Coal India (down 0.77%), Asian Paints (down 0.76%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 0.67%).

The bank nifty ended at 52270.65, with an intraday high of 52794.55 and a low of 52171.15. The bank nifty performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.82%

- In the last 1 month: 4.68%

- In the last 3 months: 7.54%

- In the last 6 months: 9.47%

- In the last 1 year: 17.0%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers during the trading session on 12 Jul, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Tata Consultancy Services (up 6.68%), Wipro (up 4.81%), Infosys (up 3.57%), HCL Technologies (up 3.20%), and Tech Mahindra (up 3.19%)

Top Losers: Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.00%), Asian Paints (down 0.79%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.77%), ICICI Bank (down 0.56%), and Titan Company (down 0.55%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Tata Consultancy Services (up 6.63%), Wipro (up 4.88%), Infosys (up 3.57%), HCL Technologies (up 3.19%), and LTI Mindtree (up 3.05%)

Top Losers: Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.20%), Divis Laboratories (down 0.94%), Coal India (down 0.77%), Asian Paints (down 0.76%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 0.67%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Coforge, Mphasis, Persistent Systems, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, and Dalmia Bharat

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Tube Investments Of India, Bandhan Bank, and Bharat Heavy Electricals

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: RITES, Manappuram Finance, IRCON International, Birlasoft, and Raymond

Top Losers: JBM Auto, Five Star Business Finance, NLC India, Blue Star, and HFCL

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: KPIT Technologies (up 9.02%), Zensar Technologies (up 7.03%), Coforge (up 6.95%), RITES (up 6.91%), and Tata Consultancy Services (up 6.68%)

Top Losers: Macrotech Developers (down 5.24%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 4.36%), Aegis Logis (down 3.99%), Delta Corp (down 3.87%), and Achyut Healthcare (down 3.62%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: KPIT Technologies (up 9.11%), Inox Wind (up 8.63%), Coforge (up 7.44%), Zensar Technologies (up 7.19%), and RITES (up 6.85%)

Top Losers: Macrotech Developers (down 5.20%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 4.24%), JBM Auto (down 4.04%), Aegis Logis (down 3.95%), and Schaeffler India (down 3.58%).