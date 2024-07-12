Hello User
Next Story
Top Gainers and Losers today on 12 July, 2024: Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Maruti Suzuki India, Divis Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 622.0 points, or 0.78, to settle at 79897.34, while the Nifty gained 186.2 points, or 0.77, to close at 24315.95.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24315.95, up by 0.77% for the day. The Nifty reached a day high of 24592.2 and a low of 24331.15. The Sensex traded between 80893.51 and 79843.39, closing 0.78% higher at 79897.34, which was 622.0 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.07% down, underperforming the Nifty 50. The Nifty small cap 100 ended at 18919.65, up by 29.4 points and 0.16% higher, underperforming the Nifty 50.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.69%

- In the last 1 month: 5.01%

- In the last 3 months: 8.75%

- In the last 6 months: 11.86%

- In the last 1 year: 26.34%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Tata Consultancy Services (up 6.63%), Wipro (up 4.88%), Infosys (up 3.57%), HCL Technologies (up 3.19%), and LTI Mindtree (up 3.05%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.20%), Divis Laboratories (down 0.94%), Coal India (down 0.77%), Asian Paints (down 0.76%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 0.67%).

The bank nifty ended at 52270.65, with an intraday high of 52794.55 and a low of 52171.15. The bank nifty performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.82%

- In the last 1 month: 4.68%

- In the last 3 months: 7.54%

- In the last 6 months: 9.47%

- In the last 1 year: 17.0%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers during the trading session on 12 Jul, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Tata Consultancy Services (up 6.68%), Wipro (up 4.81%), Infosys (up 3.57%), HCL Technologies (up 3.20%), and Tech Mahindra (up 3.19%)

Top Losers: Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.00%), Asian Paints (down 0.79%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.77%), ICICI Bank (down 0.56%), and Titan Company (down 0.55%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Tata Consultancy Services (up 6.63%), Wipro (up 4.88%), Infosys (up 3.57%), HCL Technologies (up 3.19%), and LTI Mindtree (up 3.05%)

Top Losers: Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.20%), Divis Laboratories (down 0.94%), Coal India (down 0.77%), Asian Paints (down 0.76%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 0.67%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Coforge, Mphasis, Persistent Systems, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, and Dalmia Bharat

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Tube Investments Of India, Bandhan Bank, and Bharat Heavy Electricals

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: RITES, Manappuram Finance, IRCON International, Birlasoft, and Raymond

Top Losers: JBM Auto, Five Star Business Finance, NLC India, Blue Star, and HFCL

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: KPIT Technologies (up 9.02%), Zensar Technologies (up 7.03%), Coforge (up 6.95%), RITES (up 6.91%), and Tata Consultancy Services (up 6.68%)

Top Losers: Macrotech Developers (down 5.24%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 4.36%), Aegis Logis (down 3.99%), Delta Corp (down 3.87%), and Achyut Healthcare (down 3.62%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: KPIT Technologies (up 9.11%), Inox Wind (up 8.63%), Coforge (up 7.44%), Zensar Technologies (up 7.19%), and RITES (up 6.85%)

Top Losers: Macrotech Developers (down 5.20%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 4.24%), JBM Auto (down 4.04%), Aegis Logis (down 3.95%), and Schaeffler India (down 3.58%).

Source: [BSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers), [BSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers), [NSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers), [NSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers).

