Top Gainers and Losers today on 12 June, 2024: Coal India, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Britannia Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 149.98 points, or 0.2, to settle at 76456.59, while the Nifty gained 58.1 points, or 0.25, to close at 23264.85.
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 23264.85, up by 0.25%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23441.95 and a low of 23295.95. The Sensex traded between 77050.53 and 76533.78, closing 0.2% higher at 76456.59, which was 149.98 points above the opening price.
