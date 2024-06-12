Top Gainers and Losers today on 12 June, 2024: Coal India, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Britannia Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 23264.85, up by 0.25%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23441.95 and a low of 23295.95. The Sensex traded between 77050.53 and 76533.78, closing 0.2% higher at 76456.59, which was 149.98 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.41% higher. Similarly, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 17571.6, up by 216.7 points or 1.23%.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 3.11%

- In the last 1 month: 5.52%

- In the last 3 months: 4.42%

- In the last 6 months: 11.56%

- In the last 1 year: 25.39%

Here are the top gainers and losers in the Nifty index today:

- Top gainers: Coal India (up 2.59%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.56%), Eicher Motors (up 1.93%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.73%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.57%)

- Top losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.69%), Britannia Industries (down 1.42%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.08%), Tata Consumer (down 0.96%), Titan Company (down 0.83%)

The Bank Nifty ended at 49705.75, with an intraday high of 50233.4 and a low of 49697.35. The Bank Nifty's performance over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.28%

- In the last 1 month: 4.54%

- In the last 3 months: 5.59%

- In the last 6 months: 6.0%

- In the last 1 year: 13.61%

The top gainers and losers during the trading session on June 12, 2024, are as follow:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.54%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.56%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.18%), NTPC (up 1.02%), Ultratech Cement (up 0.99%)

- Top losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.34%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.03%), Infosys (down 0.71%), Titan Company (down 0.64%), Axis Bank (down 0.54%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Coal India (up 2.59%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.56%), Eicher Motors (up 1.93%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.73%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.57%)

- Top losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.69%), Britannia Industries (down 1.42%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.08%), Tata Consumer (down 0.96%), Titan Company (down 0.83%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Max Healthcare Institute, Container Corporation Of India, HDFC Asset Management Company, Suzlon Energy, Federal Bank

- Top losers: Indus Towers, Bandhan Bank, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Oberoi Realty, Page Industries

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Trident, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Nippon Life, Amber Enterprises India, Computer Age Management Services

- Top losers: Angel Broking, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Creditaccess Grameen, Honasa Consumer, Great Eastern Shipping Company

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Sunteck Realty (up 9.59%), Max Healthcare Institute (up 8.49%), Privi Speciality Chemicals (up 7.14%), Trident (up 6.90%), Amber Enterprises India (up 6.69%)

- Top losers: Brigade Enterprises (down 3.86%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (down 3.85%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 3.21%), Pidilite Industries (down 3.05%), Saregama India (down 2.61%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Sunteck Realty (up 9.60%), Max Healthcare Institute (up 8.47%), Trident (up 6.98%), Aptus Value Housing Finance India (up 6.31%), M M T C (up 6.20%)

- Top losers: Brigade Enterprises (down 3.99%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (down 3.71%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 3.18%), Pidilite Industries (down 3.05%), Marico (down 2.75%)

