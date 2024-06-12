Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Wed Jun 12 2024 15:57:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 182.25 0.50%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.60 0.15%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 324.60 2.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 371.35 1.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 839.15 0.47%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 12 June, 2024: Coal India, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Britannia Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here
BackBack

Top Gainers and Losers today on 12 June, 2024: Coal India, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Britannia Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 149.98 points, or 0.2, to settle at 76456.59, while the Nifty gained 58.1 points, or 0.25, to close at 23264.85.

Top Gainers and Losers todayPremium
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 23264.85, up by 0.25%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23441.95 and a low of 23295.95. The Sensex traded between 77050.53 and 76533.78, closing 0.2% higher at 76456.59, which was 149.98 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.41% higher. Similarly, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 17571.6, up by 216.7 points or 1.23%.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 3.11%

- In the last 1 month: 5.52%

- In the last 3 months: 4.42%

- In the last 6 months: 11.56%

- In the last 1 year: 25.39%

Here are the top gainers and losers in the Nifty index today:

- Top gainers: Coal India (up 2.59%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.56%), Eicher Motors (up 1.93%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.73%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.57%)

- Top losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.69%), Britannia Industries (down 1.42%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.08%), Tata Consumer (down 0.96%), Titan Company (down 0.83%)

The Bank Nifty ended at 49705.75, with an intraday high of 50233.4 and a low of 49697.35. The Bank Nifty's performance over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.28%

- In the last 1 month: 4.54%

- In the last 3 months: 5.59%

- In the last 6 months: 6.0%

- In the last 1 year: 13.61%

The top gainers and losers during the trading session on June 12, 2024, are as follow:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.54%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.56%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.18%), NTPC (up 1.02%), Ultratech Cement (up 0.99%)

- Top losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.34%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.03%), Infosys (down 0.71%), Titan Company (down 0.64%), Axis Bank (down 0.54%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Coal India (up 2.59%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.56%), Eicher Motors (up 1.93%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.73%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.57%)

- Top losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.69%), Britannia Industries (down 1.42%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.08%), Tata Consumer (down 0.96%), Titan Company (down 0.83%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Max Healthcare Institute, Container Corporation Of India, HDFC Asset Management Company, Suzlon Energy, Federal Bank

- Top losers: Indus Towers, Bandhan Bank, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Oberoi Realty, Page Industries

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Trident, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Nippon Life, Amber Enterprises India, Computer Age Management Services

- Top losers: Angel Broking, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Creditaccess Grameen, Honasa Consumer, Great Eastern Shipping Company

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Sunteck Realty (up 9.59%), Max Healthcare Institute (up 8.49%), Privi Speciality Chemicals (up 7.14%), Trident (up 6.90%), Amber Enterprises India (up 6.69%)

- Top losers: Brigade Enterprises (down 3.86%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (down 3.85%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 3.21%), Pidilite Industries (down 3.05%), Saregama India (down 2.61%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

- Top gainers: Sunteck Realty (up 9.60%), Max Healthcare Institute (up 8.47%), Trident (up 6.98%), Aptus Value Housing Finance India (up 6.31%), M M T C (up 6.20%)

- Top losers: Brigade Enterprises (down 3.99%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (down 3.71%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 3.18%), Pidilite Industries (down 3.05%), Marico (down 2.75%)

For more information on the top gainers and losers in the BSE and NSE, you can visit the following links:

- Top Gainers in BSE: [Link](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers)

- Top Losers in BSE: [Link](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers)

- Top Gainers in NSE: [Link](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers)

- Top Losers in NSE: [Link](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 Jun 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue