Top Gainers and Losers today on 12 March, 2024: HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Adani Enterprises, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 165.32 points, or 0.22, to settle at 73502.64, while the Nifty gained 3.05 points, or 0.01, to close at 22332.65.
The Nifty closed at 22332.65, showing a marginal increase of 0.01%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22452.55 and a low of 22256.0. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 74004.16 and 73342.12, closing 0.22% higher at 73502.64, which was 165.32 points above its opening price.
