Top Gainers and Losers today on 12 March, 2024: HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Adani Enterprises, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 165.32 points, or 0.22, to settle at 73502.64, while the Nifty gained 3.05 points, or 0.01, to close at 22332.65.

The Nifty closed at 22332.65, showing a marginal increase of 0.01%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22452.55 and a low of 22256.0. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 74004.16 and 73342.12, closing 0.22% higher at 73502.64, which was 165.32 points above its opening price.

In comparison, the Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.13% lower. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 15396.9, down by 304.8 points or 1.98% lower than the previous day.

The Nifty 50 has delivered the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.11%

- In the last 1 month: 3.31%

- In the last 3 months: 6.82%

- In the last 6 months: 11.7%

- In the last 1 year: 30.18%

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index were HDFC Bank (up 2.22%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.70%), LTI Mindtree (up 1.68%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.00%), and Infosys (up 0.77%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Adani Enterprises (down 2.65%), Cipla (down 2.55%), Grasim Industries (down 2.36%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.93%), and State Bank Of India (down 1.81%).

The Bank Nifty closed at 47327.85, with an intraday high of 47812.75 and a low of 46884.45. The Bank Nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.66%

- In the last 1 month: 5.31%

- In the last 3 months: 0.36%

- In the last 6 months: 3.86%

- In the last 1 year: 19.47%

Moving on to the specific stocks, the top gainers in the Sensex were HDFC Bank (up 2.30%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.69%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.92%), Infosys (up 0.80%), and Reliance Industries (up 0.65%). Meanwhile, the top losers in the Sensex were State Bank Of India (down 1.82%), ITC (down 1.26%), Tata Motors (down 1.11%), Nestle India (down 0.89%), and Ultratech Cement (down 0.88%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50 index, the top gainers were Balkrishna Industries, Aditya Birla Capital, Oracle Financial Services Software, Tata Communications, and United Breweries. On the other hand, the top losers were Godrej Properties, Steel Authority Of India, Container Corporation Of India, Biocon, and ACC.

Similarly, in the Nifty Small Cap 100 index, the top gainers were Indiamart Intermesh, Intellect Design Arena, Mahanagar Gas, IIFL Finance, and Redington India. The top losers were Elgi Equipments, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, SJVN, UCO Bank, and Angel One.

Lastly, in the BSE, the top gainers were HEG, Linde India, Balkrishna Industries, Poonawalla Fincorp, and Phoenix Mills. The top losers were Infibeam Avenues, Elgi Equipments, Patanjali Foods, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, and SJVN.

In the NSE, the top gainers were HEG, Linde India, Balkrishna Industries, Ingersoll-Rand India, and Poonawalla Fincorp. The top losers were Infibeam Avenues, Elgi Equipments, Patanjali Foods, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, and SJVN.

