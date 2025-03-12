Mint Market

Top Gainers and Losers today on 12 March, 2025: Indusind Bank, Tata Motors, Infosys, Wipro among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 72.56 points, or -0.1, to settle at 74102.32, while the Nifty lost 27.4 points, or -0.12, to close at 22497.9.

Published12 Mar 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today**: The Nifty Index concluded trading at 22,497.9, reflecting a decrease of 0.12%. During the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 22,577.4 and a low of 22,329.55. The Sensex fluctuated within a range of 74,392.15 and 73,598.16, ultimately closing 0.1% lower at 74,102.32, which is 72.56 points below its opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed in comparison to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 0.67%. Similarly, small-cap stocks also lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 15,075.9, down by 31.55 points and 0.21% lower.

The Nifty 50 has exhibited the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 2.3%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.34%

- In the last 3 Months: -2.14%

- In the last 6 Months: -1.49%

- In the last 1 Year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Indusind Bank (up 4.38%), Tata Motors (up 3.12%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.45%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.73%), and ITC (up 1.53%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index comprised Infosys (down 4.26%), Wipro (down 3.31%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.77%), Nestle India (down 2.48%), and Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.93%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 47,853.95, with an intraday high of 48,222.15 and a low of 47,844.95. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: 2.39%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.84%

- In the last 3 Months: -3.57%

- In the last 6 Months: 0.5%

- In the last 1 Year: 9.86%

Below is the list of stocks categorized as **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on March 12, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Indusind Bank (up 4.38%), Tata Motors (up 3.18%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.45%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.77%), HDFC Bank (up 1.60%)

Top Losers: Infosys (down 4.28%), Wipro (down 3.44%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.80%), Nestle India (down 2.43%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.99%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Indusind Bank (up 4.38%), Tata Motors (up 3.12%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.45%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.73%), ITC (up 1.53%)

Top Losers: Infosys (down 4.26%), Wipro (down 3.31%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.77%), Nestle India (down 2.48%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.93%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Sundaram Finance, Aditya Birla Capital, Voltas, Bharat Forge, Polycab India

Top Losers: Indus Towers, PB Fintech, Vodafone Idea, Phoenix Mills, APL Apollo Tubes

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: KEC International, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Aegis Logistics, Bata India, Aavas Financiers

Top Losers: Firstsource Solutions, The Ramco Cements, Olectra Greentech, ITI, Cyient

BSE:

Top Gainers: Balrampur Chini Mills (up 7.92%), KEC International (up 5.48%), NLC India (up 4.82%), Indusind Bank (up 4.38%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 4.04%)

Top Losers: Firstsource Solutions (down 7.55%), HLE Glascoat (down 5.39%), L&T Technology Services (down 5.36%), Achyut Healthcare (down 5.00%), Indus Towers (down 4.89%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Balrampur Chini Mills (up 8.07%), KEC International (up 5.60%), BSE (up 5.37%), NLC India (up 4.57%), Clean Science & Technology (up 4.45%)

Top Losers: Firstsource Solutions (down 7.41%), L&T Technology Services (down 5.43%), Metro Brands (down 4.96%), Indus Towers (down 4.91%), Macrotech Developers (down 4.47%).

This report is based on data available up to October 2023.

First Published:12 Mar 2025, 04:03 PM IST
