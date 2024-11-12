Top Gainers and Losers today on 12 November, 2024: Trent, Infosys, Britannia Industries, Bharat Electronics among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 820.97 points, or -1.03, to settle at 79496.15, while the Nifty lost 257.85 points, or -1.07, to close at 24141.3.

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 24,141.3, reflecting a decline of 1.07%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24,242.0 and a low of 23,839.15. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded within a range of 79,820.98 and 78,547.84, ultimately closing at 79,496.15, which is 1.03% lower and 820.97 points beneath the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 finished the day down by 1.21%. Small-cap stocks also lagged behind the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18,225.15, down by 233.55 points, or 1.28%.

Performance metrics for the Nifty 50 over various time periods are as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: -1.42%

- In the last 1 Month: -5.0%

- In the last 3 Months: -1.96%

- In the last 6 Months: +7.99%

- In the last 1 Year: +22.77%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Trent (up 0.74%), Infosys (up 0.47%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.35%), HCL Technologies (up 0.30%), and Reliance Industries (up 0.12%). Conversely, the top losers were Britannia Industries (down 7.49%), Bharat Electronics (down 3.20%), NTPC (down 3.12%), HDFC Bank (down 2.72%), and Asian Paints (down 2.68%). The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 51,876.75, with an intraday high of 52,169.05 and a low of 51,006.85. The performance of the Bank Nifty over various time periods is summarized below:

- In the last 1 Week: -2.12%

- In the last 1 Month: -1.38%

- In the last 3 Months: +1.04%

- In the last 6 Months: +7.01%

- In the last 1 Year: +16.43%

Here is the list of stocks categorized as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on November 12, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.28%), ICICI Bank (up 0.11%), Infosys (up 0.06%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.02%)

Top Losers: NTPC (down 3.16%), HDFC Bank (down 2.73%), Asian Paints (down 2.65%), State Bank of India (down 2.52%), Tata Motors (down 2.46%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Trent (up 0.74%), Infosys (up 0.47%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.35%), HCL Technologies (up 0.30%), Reliance Industries (up 0.12%)

Top Losers: Britannia Industries (down 7.49%), Bharat Electronics (down 3.20%), NTPC (down 3.12%), HDFC Bank (down 2.72%), Asian Paints (down 2.68%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: UPL, Astral, PB Fintech, Au Small Finance Bank, Max Healthcare Institute

Top Losers: Suzlon Energy, Marico, Voltas, Cummins India, NMDC

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Triveni Turbines, Data Patterns India, Apar Industries, PNB Housing Finance, Swan Energy

Top Losers: ITI, Jyothy Labs, Piramal Pharma, BLS International Services, Finolex Cables

BSE:

Top Gainers: HLE Glascoat (up 9.27%), Uno Minda (up 8.72%), Jubilant Foodworks (up 5.72%), The Ramco Cements (up 4.63%), Macrotech Developers (up 4.45%)

Top Losers: ITI (down 9.85%), Jyothy Labs (down 7.48%), Whirlpool of India (down 7.33%), Britannia Industries (down 7.32%), Borosil Renewables (down 6.85%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Uno Minda (up 8.76%), Jubilant Foodworks (up 5.79%), The Ramco Cements (up 4.54%), Macrotech Developers (up 4.50%), EPL (up 4.43%)