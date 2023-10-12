Top gainers and losers today on 12 October, 2023: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Coal India, Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 64.66 points, or -0.1, to settle at 66473.05, while the Nifty lost 17.35 points, or -0.09, to close at 19811.35.
The Nifty closed at 19,811.35, down by 0.09%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,843.3 and a low of 19,772.65. The Sensex traded between 66,577.6 and 66,339.42, closing 0.1% lower at 66,473.05, which was 64.66 points below the opening price.
