comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 12 2023 15:59:22
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 200.85 1.18%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.85 0.72%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 450.65 0.54%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 952.85 -0.27%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,549.85 0.73%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top gainers and losers today on 12 October, 2023: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Coal India, Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise among most active stocks; Check full list here
Back Back

Top gainers and losers today on 12 October, 2023: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Coal India, Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise among most active stocks; Check full list here

 Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 64.66 points, or -0.1, to settle at 66473.05, while the Nifty lost 17.35 points, or -0.09, to close at 19811.35.

Top Gainers and Losers todayPremium
Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 19,811.35, down by 0.09%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,843.3 and a low of 19,772.65. The Sensex traded between 66,577.6 and 66,339.42, closing 0.1% lower at 66,473.05, which was 64.66 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.33% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 12,867.05, up by 83.9 points and 0.65% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.3%

- In the last 1 month: -0.96%

- In the last 3 months: 2.15%

- In the last 6 months: 11.16%

- In the last 1 year: 15.63%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.80%), Coal India (up 1.77%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.62%), NTPC (up 1.21%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.13%). On the other hand, the top losers were Tech Mahindra (down 2.67%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.94%), Infosys (down 1.93%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.87%), and HCL Technologies (down 1.75%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 44,516.9, with an intraday high of 44,693.05 and a low of 44,530.05. The Bank Nifty's performance over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.9%

- In the last 1 month: -1.98%

- In the last 3 months: -0.06%

- In the last 6 months: 7.35%

- In the last 1 year: 14.04%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers during the October 12, 2023, trading session:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.60%), NTPC (up 1.36%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.18%), HDFC Bank (up 0.73%), and Tata Steel (up 0.72%).

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 2.72%), Infosys (down 1.95%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.88%), HCL Technologies (down 1.74%), and Bajaj Finance (down 1.03%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.80%), Coal India (up 1.77%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.62%), NTPC (up 1.21%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.13%).

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 2.67%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.94%), Infosys (down 1.93%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.87%), and HCL Technologies (down 1.75%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: NMDC, TVS Motor Co, Jubilant Foodworks, Aurobindo Pharma, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

Top Losers: Godrej Properties, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Cummins India, and Coforge.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Motilal Oswal Financial Services, TV18 Broadcast, Computer Age Management Services, Brightcom Group, and Central Depository Service India.

Top Losers: Laxmi Organic Industries, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Bharat Dynamics, DCM Shriram, and Suzlon Energy.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Nippon Life (up 8.08%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 7.97%), TV18 Broadcast (up 6.40%), Shyam Metalics & Energy (up 6.30%), and Computer Age Management Services (up 5.97%).

Top Losers: Laxmi Organic Industries (down 5.72%), Finolex Cables (down 3.07%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.72%), Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (down 2.46%), and Mishra Dhatu Nigam (down 2.45%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Nippon Life (up 8.13%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 7.94%), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (up 7.40%), Shyam Metalics & Energy (up 6.44%), and TV18 Broadcast (up 6.24%).

Top Losers: Laxmi Organic Industries (down 5.53%), Sundaram Finance (down 5.06%), Finolex Cables (down 3.11%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (down 2.85%), and Tech Mahindra (down 2.67%).

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 04:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App