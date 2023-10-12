Top gainers and losers today on 12 October, 2023: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Coal India, Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 64.66 points, or -0.1, to settle at 66473.05, while the Nifty lost 17.35 points, or -0.09, to close at 19811.35.

The Nifty closed at 19,811.35, down by 0.09%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,843.3 and a low of 19,772.65. The Sensex traded between 66,577.6 and 66,339.42, closing 0.1% lower at 66,473.05, which was 64.66 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.33% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 12,867.05, up by 83.9 points and 0.65% higher.

- In the last 1 week: 1.3%

- In the last 1 month: -0.96%

- In the last 6 months: 11.16%

- In the last 1 year: 15.63%

The Bank Nifty ended at 44,516.9, with an intraday high of 44,693.05 and a low of 44,530.05. The Bank Nifty's performance over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.9%

- In the last 3 months: -0.06%

- In the last 6 months: 7.35%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers during the October 12, 2023, trading session:

Sensex:

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 2.72%), Infosys (down 1.95%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.88%), HCL Technologies (down 1.74%), and Bajaj Finance (down 1.03%).

Nifty:

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 2.67%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.94%), Infosys (down 1.93%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.87%), and HCL Technologies (down 1.75%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Losers: Godrej Properties, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Cummins India, and Coforge.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Losers: Laxmi Organic Industries, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Bharat Dynamics, DCM Shriram, and Suzlon Energy.

BSE:

Top Losers: Laxmi Organic Industries (down 5.72%), Finolex Cables (down 3.07%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.72%), Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (down 2.46%), and Mishra Dhatu Nigam (down 2.45%).

NSE:

Top Losers: Laxmi Organic Industries (down 5.53%), Sundaram Finance (down 5.06%), Finolex Cables (down 3.11%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (down 2.85%), and Tech Mahindra (down 2.67%).

