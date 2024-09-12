Top Gainers and Losers today on 12 September, 2024: Hindalco Industries, Bharti Airtel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 1439.55 points, or 1.77, to settle at 81523.16, while the Nifty gained 470.45 points, or 1.89, to close at 24918.45.

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 24,918.45, representing an increase of 1.89%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 25,433.35 and a low of 24,941.45. The Sensex traded within a range of 83,116.19 and 81,534.29, ultimately closing at 81,523.16, which is a 1.77% increase, amounting to 1,439.55 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed up by 1.3%. Similarly, small-cap stocks also lagged behind the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 finishing at 19,161.85, up by 192.9 points, marking a 1.01% increase.

The Nifty 50 has demonstrated returns over various time frames as follows:

- Last 1 Week: 1.08%

- Last 1 Month: 4.39%

- Last 3 Months: 8.98%

- Last 6 Months: 13.79%

- Last 1 Year: 27.12%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index were Hindalco Industries (up 4.40%), Bharti Airtel (up 4.37%), NTPC (up 3.90%), Shriram Finance (up 3.68%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.26%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were not specified. The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,010.0, with an intraday high of 51,878.1 and a low of 51,025.0. The Bank Nifty's performance over various time frames is outlined below:

- Last 1 Week: 0.73%

- Last 1 Month: 2.52%

- Last 3 Months: 3.92%

- Last 6 Months: 9.66%

- Last 1 Year: 13.93%

Here is the list of stocks classified as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on September 12, 2024:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** Bharti Airtel (up 4.36%), NTPC (up 3.87%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.36%), Wipro (up 2.97%), and State Bank of India (up 2.57%).

**Top Losers:** Nestle India (down 0.09%).

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** Hindalco Industries (up 4.40%), Bharti Airtel (up 4.37%), NTPC (up 3.90%), Shriram Finance (up 3.68%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.26%).

**Top Losers:** (none specified).

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** L&T Finance, NMDC, Max Healthcare Institute, Aurobindo Pharma, and Page Industries.

**Top Losers:** Yes Bank, Gujarat Gas Company, Dalmia Bharat, HDFC Asset Management Company, and Suzlon Energy.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** Century Textiles & Industries, Canfin Homes, National Aluminium Company, KEC International, and BLS International Services.

**Top Losers:** Honasa Consumer, R R Kabel, Raymond, Jyothy Labs, and Piramal Pharma.

BSE:

**Top Gainers:** Engineers India (up 8.33%), Century Textiles & Industries (up 6.69%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (up 6.61%), FDC (up 6.08%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions (up 5.76%).

**Top Losers:** Prism Johnson (down 5.20%), Nanavati Ventures (down 4.53%), TCI Express (down 3.99%), Infibeam Avenues (down 3.28%), and Raymond (down 3.03%).

NSE:

**Top Gainers:** Engineers India (up 7.89%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (up 6.52%), Century Textiles & Industries (up 6.50%), Sundaram Finance (up 6.16%), and FDC (up 5.98%).