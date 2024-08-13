Top Gainers and Losers today on 13 August, 2024: Titan Company, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, HDFC Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers** Today: The Nifty closed at 24,347.0, down by 0.85%. During the day, Nifty touched a day high of 24,359.95 and a low of 24,116.5. Sensex traded in the range of 79,692.55 and 78,889.38 and closed 0.87% down at 79,648.92, which was 692.89 points below the opening price.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.87% down. Small cap stocks underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 ending at 18,444.3, down by 240.65 points and 1.3% lower.
Nifty 50 has given the following returns:
- In the last 1 Week: 0.55%
- In the last 1 Month: -1.88%
- In the last 3 Months: 9.14%
- In the last 6 Months: 10.95%
- In the last 1 Year: 24.13%
Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today
The top gainers in the Nifty index were Titan Company (up 1.89%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 1.34%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 0.78%), Tata Consumer (up 0.68%), and HCL Technologies (up 0.47%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.51%), HDFC Bank (down 3.43%), Shriram Finance (down 2.85%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 2.48%), and Bajaj Finance (down 2.17%).
The Bank Nifty ended at 50,577.95 with an intraday high of 50,559.25 and a low of 49,785.1. The Bank Nifty performance is as follows:
- In the last 1 Week: 0.11%
- In the last 1 Month: -5.06%
- In the last 3 Months: 4.29%
- In the last 6 Months: 9.45%
- In the last 1 Year: 12.96%
Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the August 13, 2024 trading session:
Sensex:
**Top Gainers:** Titan Company (up 1.78%), HCL Technologies (up 0.57%), Nestlé India (up 0.51%), Wipro (up 0.30%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.26%)
**Top Losers:** HDFC Bank (down 3.46%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.15%), Tata Motors (down 2.10%), Tata Steel (down 2.07%), State Bank of India (down 1.93%)
Nifty:
**Top Gainers:** Titan Company (up 1.89%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 1.34%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 0.78%), Tata Consumer (up 0.68%), HCL Technologies (up 0.47%)
**Top Losers:** Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.51%), HDFC Bank (down 3.43%), Shriram Finance (down 2.85%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 2.48%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.17%)
Nifty MidCap 50:
**Top Gainers:** Aurobindo Pharma, Dixon Technologies (India), Tube Investments of India,