Top Gainers and Losers today on 13 August, 2024: Titan Company, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, HDFC Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 692.89 points, or -0.87, to settle at 79648.92, while the Nifty lost 208.0 points, or -0.85, to close at 24347.0.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers** Today: The Nifty closed at 24,347.0, down by 0.85%. During the day, Nifty touched a day high of 24,359.95 and a low of 24,116.5. Sensex traded in the range of 79,692.55 and 78,889.38 and closed 0.87% down at 79,648.92, which was 692.89 points below the opening price.

The midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.87% down. Small cap stocks underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 ending at 18,444.3, down by 240.65 points and 1.3% lower.

Nifty 50 has given the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 0.55%

- In the last 1 Month: -1.88%

- In the last 3 Months: 9.14%

- In the last 6 Months: 10.95%

- In the last 1 Year: 24.13%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Titan Company (up 1.89%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 1.34%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 0.78%), Tata Consumer (up 0.68%), and HCL Technologies (up 0.47%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.51%), HDFC Bank (down 3.43%), Shriram Finance (down 2.85%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 2.48%), and Bajaj Finance (down 2.17%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 50,577.95 with an intraday high of 50,559.25 and a low of 49,785.1. The Bank Nifty performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: 0.11%

- In the last 1 Month: -5.06%

- In the last 3 Months: 4.29%

- In the last 6 Months: 9.45%

- In the last 1 Year: 12.96%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the August 13, 2024 trading session:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** Titan Company (up 1.78%), HCL Technologies (up 0.57%), Nestlé India (up 0.51%), Wipro (up 0.30%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.26%)

**Top Losers:** HDFC Bank (down 3.46%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.15%), Tata Motors (down 2.10%), Tata Steel (down 2.07%), State Bank of India (down 1.93%)

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** Titan Company (up 1.89%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 1.34%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 0.78%), Tata Consumer (up 0.68%), HCL Technologies (up 0.47%)

**Top Losers:** Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.51%), HDFC Bank (down 3.43%), Shriram Finance (down 2.85%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 2.48%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.17%)

Nifty MidCap 50: