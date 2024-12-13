Top Gainers and Losers today on 13 December, 2024: Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Shriram Finance, Tata Steel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 843.16 points, or 1.04, to settle at 81289.96, while the Nifty gained 219.6 points, or 0.89, to close at 24548.7.

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 24,548.7, reflecting an increase of 0.89%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a peak of 24,792.3 and a low of 24,180.8. The Sensex traded within a range of 82,213.92 and 80,082.82, ultimately closing 1.04% higher at 81,289.96, which was 843.16 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 0.05%. Similarly, small-cap stocks also lagged, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19,466.55, down by 59.25 points or 0.3%.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has shown the following performance:

- In the last 1 Week: 0.38%

- In the last 1 Month: 5.15%

- In the last 3 Months: -2.31%

- In the last 6 Months: 5.87%

- In the last 1 Year: 18.37%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers within the Nifty index included Bharti Airtel (up 4.42%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.09%), ITC (up 2.04%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.93%), and Ultratech Cement (up 1.91%). Conversely, the top losers were Shriram Finance (down 2.63%), Tata Steel (down 1.21%), Indusind Bank (down 1.13%), Hindalco Industries (down 0.99%), and JSW Steel (down 0.59%).

The Bank Nifty closed at 53,216.45, with an intraday high of 53,654.0 and a low of 52,264.55. The performance of the Bank Nifty over various timeframes is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: 0.18%

- In the last 1 Month: 7.02%

- In the last 3 Months: 3.21%

- In the last 6 Months: 7.21%

- In the last 1 Year: 13.83%

The following are the top gainers and losers during the trading session on December 13, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Bharti Airtel (up 4.39%), ITC (up 2.07%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.06%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.92%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.87%).

Top Losers: Tata Steel (down 1.26%), Indusind Bank (down 1.09%), Bajaj Finserv (down 0.15%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bharti Airtel (up 4.42%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.09%), ITC (up 2.04%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.93%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.91%).

Top Losers: Shriram Finance (down 2.63%), Tata Steel (down 1.21%), Indusind Bank (down 1.13%), Hindalco Industries (down 0.99%), JSW Steel (down 0.59%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Indian Hotels Company, Indus Towers, Vodafone Idea, Godrej Properties, Oracle Financial Services Software.

Top Losers: Phoenix Mills, Steel Authority Of India, NMDC, Lupin, CG Power & Industrial Solutions.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Welspun Living, JBM Auto, Swan Energy, Indiamart Intermesh, Manappuram Finance.

Top Losers: UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Firstsource Solutions, IRCON International, Central Bank Of India.

BSE:

Top Gainers: K P R Mill (up 6.72%), CRISIL (up 5.41%), Star Cement (up 4.48%), Bharti Airtel (up 4.39%), The Ramco Cements (up 4.15%).

Top Losers: Achyut Healthcare (down 4.82%), Phoenix Mills (down 3.46%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 3.45%), Steel Authority Of India (down 3.44%), Ksb (down 3.40%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: K P R Mill (up 6.08%), CRISIL (up 5.27%), Westlife Development (up 4.60%), Bharti Airtel (up 4.42%), The Ramco Cements (up 4.27%).