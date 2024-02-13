Top Gainers and Losers today on 13 February, 2024: UPL, Coal India, Grasim Industries, Hindalco Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21616.05, representing a gain of 0.59% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21766.8 and a low of 21543.35. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded between 71662.74 and 70924.3, closing 0.68% higher at 71072.49, which was 482.7 points above the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Midcap index underperformed with a 0.44% increase. Similarly, small cap stocks also underperformed, as the Nifty small cap 100 ended at 15617.05, up by 26.7 points or 0.17%.

Looking at the historical returns of the Nifty 50, it has shown negative returns in the last 1 week (-0.8%) and 1 month (-1.55%). However, over the last 3 months (11.89%), 6 months (11.94%), and 1 year (22.42%), the Nifty 50 has shown positive returns.

The top gainers in the Nifty index were UPL (up 4.52%), Coal India (up 4.52%), ICICI Bank (up 2.38%), Axis Bank (up 2.30%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.20%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Grasim Industries (down 3.87%), Hindalco Industries (down 12.42%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.12%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.06%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.04%).

In terms of the Bank Nifty, it ended at 44882.25, with an intraday high of 45750.4 and a low of 44819.55. Similar to the Nifty 50, the Bank Nifty also experienced negative returns in the last 1 week (-0.36%) and 1 month (-5.46%). However, over the last 3 months (3.73%), 6 months (3.26%), and 1 year (10.28%), it has shown positive returns.

Additionally, the article provides a list of top gainers and losers in the Sensex, Nifty, Nifty MidCap 50, Nifty Small Cap 100, BSE, and NSE indices.

