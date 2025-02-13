Top Gainers and Losers Today : The financial markets witnessed a slight decline today, with the Nifty closing at 23045.25, down by 0.06%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty index reached a high of 23235.5 and a low of 22992.2. The Sensex exhibited marginally better performance, trading within a range of 76764.53 to 76013.43, ultimately closing at 76171.08, which represents a decrease of 0.04% and is 32.11 points below its opening price.

In terms of market capitalization, the Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 concluding the day up by 0.27%. Conversely, small-cap stocks underperformed, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended at 16033.0, reflecting a decrease of 59.15 points or 0.37%.

The Nifty 50 has reported the following returns over various time frames:

- In the last 1 Week: 2.3%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.34%

- In the last 3 Months: -2.14%

- In the last 6 Months: -1.49%

- In the last 1 Year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Bajaj Finserv (up 3.39%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 3.10%), Tata Steel (up 3.00%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.37%), and Cipla (up 1.58%). In contrast, the top losers were Adani Enterprises (down 4.62%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.54%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.47%), Infosys (down 1.07%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.03%). The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 49479.45, having achieved an intraday high of 49836.1 and a low of 49276.1. The performance of the Bank Nifty over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: 2.39%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.84%

- In the last 3 Months: -3.57%

- In the last 6 Months: 0.5%

- In the last 1 Year: 9.86%

The following is a summary of the top gainers and losers during the trading session on February 13, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 3.12%), Tata Steel (up 2.99%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.97%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.27%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.46%)

Top Losers: Infosys (down 1.10%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.04%), State Bank Of India (down 0.81%), Titan Company (down 0.71%), Nestle India (down 0.71%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Finserv (up 3.39%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 3.10%), Tata Steel (up 3.00%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.37%), Cipla (up 1.58%)

Top Losers: Adani Enterprises (down 4.62%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.54%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.47%), Infosys (down 1.07%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.03%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Muthoot Finance, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Godrej Properties, Steel Authority Of India, Aurobindo Pharma

Top Losers: Voltas, P I Industries, Bharat Forge, Mphasis, Colgate Palmolive India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Redington India, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Five Star Business Finance, Creditaccess Grameen, Amber Enterprises India

Top Losers: Radico Khaitan, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Computer Age Management Services, Sonata Software, Natco Pharma

BSE:

Top Gainers: Redington India (up 6.69%), Muthoot Finance (up 6.25%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (up 5.82%), SBI Cards & Payment Services (up 5.23%), Creditaccess Grameen (up 5.03%)

Top Losers: Godfrey Phillips India (down 8.79%), Aegis Logis (down 7.39%), FDC (down 6.82%), KIOCL (down 5.08%), Borosil Renewables (down 4.95%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Suven Pharmaceuticals (up 6.85%), Redington India (up 6.77%), Jai Balaji Industries Ord T (up 6.43%), Muthoot Finance (up 6.18%), SBI Cards & Payment Services (up 5.32%)

Top Losers: Godfrey Phillips India (down 8.48%), Aegis Logis (down 7.24%), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (down 7.24%), FDC (down 7.02%), Radico Khaitan (down 5.00%).