Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today:**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 23,431.5, reflecting a decrease of 1.47%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23,340.95 and a low of 23,047.25. Similarly, the Sensex fluctuated within a range of 77,128.35 and 76,249.72, ultimately closing at 77,378.91, which represents a decline of 1.36% and is 1,048.9 points below its opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 4.04%. Additionally, small-cap stocks also lagged, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended at 17,645.55, reflecting a decrease of 723.45 points or 4.1%. Over various timeframes, the Nifty 50 has recorded the following returns:

- In the last week: -2.25%

- In the last month: -6.8%

- In the last three months: -8.13%

- In the last six months: -6.11%

- In the last year: 4.47%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers within the Nifty index included Axis Bank (up 0.83%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.60%), Indusind Bank (up 0.44%), and Hindustan Unilever (up 0.37%). Conversely, the top losers were Adani Enterprises (down 6.29%), Trent (down 5.46%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 4.45%), Bharat Electronics (down 4.21%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 4.10%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 48,734.15, with an intraday high of 48,606.35 and a low of 47,898.35. The Bank Nifty's performance over various timeframes is as follows:

- In the last week: -3.77%

- In the last month: -10.34%

- In the last three months: -7.29%

- In the last six months: -8.41%

- In the last year: -0.24%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on January 13, 2025:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** Axis Bank (up 0.78%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.62%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.45%), Indusind Bank (up 0.41%)

**Top Losers:** Power Grid Corporation of India (down 4.09%), Tata Steel (down 3.49%), NTPC (down 3.23%), Tata Motors (down 3.06%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.99%)

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** Axis Bank (up 0.83%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.60%), Indusind Bank (up 0.44%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.37%)

**Top Losers:** Adani Enterprises (down 6.29%), Trent (down 5.46%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 4.45%), Bharat Electronics (down 4.21%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 4.10%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** Aditya Birla Capital, Indus Towers

**Top Losers:** PB Fintech, Phoenix Mills, GMR Airports, Supreme Industries, APL Apollo Tubes

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** Piramal Pharma, Happiest Minds Technologies, Century Textiles & Industries, Redington India

**Top Losers:** Amber Enterprises India, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Swan Energy, HFCL, Shree Renuka Sugars

BSE:

**Top Gainers:** Prism Johnson (up 7.42%), CRISIL (up 2.00%), Astrazeneca Pharma India (up 1.93%), Lakshmi Machine Works (up 1.93%), Biocon (up 1.15%)

**Top Losers:** Amber Enterprises India (down 9.76%), Macrotech Developers (down 9.21%), Rail Vikas Nigam (down 8.94%), PB Fintech (down 8.90%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (down 8.70%)

NSE:

**Top Gainers:** Prism Johnson (up 7.23%), Piramal Pharma (up 5.15%), CRISIL (up 2.30%), Astrazeneca Pharma India (up 2.27%), Happiest Minds Technologies (up 1.68%)

**Top Losers:** Amber Enterprises India (down 9.61%), Macrotech Developers (down 9.22%), Rail Vikas Nigam (down 8.99%), PB Fintech (down 8.90%), Kfin Technologies (down 8.90%).