Top Gainers and Losers today on 13 June, 2024: Shriram Finance, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 204.33 points, or 0.27, to settle at 76606.57, while the Nifty gained 75.95 points, or 0.33, to close at 23322.95.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 23322.95, up by 0.33% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23481.05 and a low of 23353.9. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 77145.46 and 76719.7, closing 0.27% higher at 76606.57, which was 204.33 points above the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.89% higher. Similarly, small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 17788.3, up by 119.8 points or 0.67% higher.

- In the last 1 week: 2.53%

- In the last 1 month: 5.86%

- In the last 6 months: 11.81%

- In the last 1 year: 25.02%

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were Shriram Finance (up 4.57%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 3.63%), Divis Laboratories (up 3.17%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.66%), and Titan Company (up 2.66%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Hindustan Unilever (down 1.63%), Axis Bank (down 1.12%), Britannia Industries (down 1.10%), ICICI Bank (down 1.09%), and Eicher Motors (down 1.01%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bank Nifty ended at 49895.1, with an intraday high of 50186.45 and a low of 49799.65. The Bank Nifty performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.07%

- In the last 3 months: 6.04%

- In the last 6 months: 5.79%

