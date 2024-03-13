Top Gainers and Losers today on 13 March, 2024: ITC, ICICI Bank, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Coal India among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 906.07 points, or -1.23, to settle at 73667.96, while the Nifty lost 338.0 points, or -1.51, to close at 22335.7.
Top Gainers And Losers in the stock market today were as follows: The Nifty closed at 22335.7, down by 1.51%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22446.75 and a low of 21905.65. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 74052.75 and 72515.71, closing 1.23% down at 73667.96, which was 906.07 points below the opening price.
