Top Gainers and Losers today on 13 March, 2024: ITC, ICICI Bank, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Coal India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 906.07 points, or -1.23, to settle at 73667.96, while the Nifty lost 338.0 points, or -1.51, to close at 22335.7.

Top Gainers And Losers in the stock market today were as follows: The Nifty closed at 22335.7, down by 1.51%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22446.75 and a low of 21905.65. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 74052.75 and 72515.71, closing 1.23% down at 73667.96, which was 906.07 points below the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 3.86% down. Additionally, small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 15092.1, down by 797.05 points and 5.28% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -2.21%

- In the last 1 month: 1.08%

- In the last 3 months: 5.02%

- In the last 6 months: 9.5%

- In the last 1 year: 28.11%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were ITC (up 4.45%), ICICI Bank (up 0.66%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.53%), Cipla (up 0.38%), and Bajaj Finance (up 0.31%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 7.31%), Coal India (down 7.18%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 7.05%), Adani Enterprises (down 6.93%), and NTPC (down 6.45%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47282.4, with an intraday high of 47468.7 and a low of 46842.15. The Bank Nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -2.3%

- In the last 1 month: 2.99%

- In the last 3 months: -0.49%

- In the last 6 months: 2.07%

- In the last 1 year: 18.44%

The list of top gainers and losers during the trading session on March 13, 2024, for various indices is as follows:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: ITC (up 4.49%), ICICI Bank (up 0.59%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.44%), Bajaj Finance (up 0.33%), HDFC Bank (up 0.01%)

Top Losers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 7.28%), NTPC (down 6.67%), Tata Steel (down 5.87%), Tata Motors (down 4.28%), Titan Company (down 3.27%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: ITC (up 4.45%), ICICI Bank (up 0.66%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.53%), Cipla (up 0.38%), Bajaj Finance (up 0.31%)

Top Losers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 7.31%), Coal India (down 7.18%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 7.05%), Adani Enterprises (down 6.93%), NTPC (down 6.45%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Abbott India, Au Small Finance Bank

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea, Steel Authority Of India, NMDC, Power Finance Corp, REC

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Kalyan Jewellers India, Intellect Design Arena

Top Losers: Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Data Patterns India, SJVN, IRB Infrastructure Developers, HFCL

BSE:

Top Gainers: ITC (up 4.49%), Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (up 1.93%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 1.81%), Timken India (up 1.54%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions (up 1.49%)

Top Losers: Housing & Urban Development Corporation (down 9.98%), Central Bank Of India (down 9.94%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 9.93%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (down 9.90%), Mishra Dhatu Nigam (down 9.79%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: ITC (up 4.45%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 2.25%), Abbott India (up 1.51%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions (up 1.27%), Timken India (up 1.26%)

Top Losers: Housing & Urban Development Corporation (down 9.98%), Data Patterns India (down 9.93%), SJVN (down 9.92%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (down 9.90%), Nippon Life (down 9.86%).

These were the top gainers and losers in the stock market during the trading session on March 13, 2024.

