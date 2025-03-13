Mint Market

Top Gainers and Losers today on 13 March, 2025: Bharat Electronics, State Bank Of India, Hero Motocorp, Tata Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 200.85 points, or -0.27, to settle at 74029.76, while the Nifty lost 73.3 points, or -0.33, to close at 22470.5.

Published13 Mar 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers And Losers Today: Market Overview**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 22,470.5, reflecting a decline of 0.33%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,558.05 and a low of 22,377.35. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated between 74,401.11 and 73,770.59, ultimately closing at 74,029.76, down 0.27%, which represents a decrease of 200.85 points from its opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 0.81%. Additionally, small-cap stocks also lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 15,044.35, down 147.0 points, indicating a decline of 0.98%.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has recorded the following performance:

- Last 1 Week: 2.3%

- Last 1 Month: 0.34%

- Last 3 Months: -2.14%

- Last 6 Months: -1.49%

- Last 1 Year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Bharat Electronics (up 1.17%), State Bank Of India (up 0.66%), NTPC (up 0.53%), Cipla (up 0.52%), and ICICI Bank (up 0.49%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Hero Motocorp (down 2.25%), Tata Motors (down 1.92%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.81%), IndusInd Bank (down 1.80%), and HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.80%). The Bank Nifty closed at 48,056.65, with an intraday high of 48,352.45 and a low of 48,006.1.

The Bank Nifty's performance over various timeframes is as follows:

- Last 1 Week: 2.39%

- Last 1 Month: 0.84%

- Last 3 Months: -3.57%

- Last 6 Months: 0.5%

- Last 1 Year: 9.86%

Sensex:

Top Gainers: State Bank Of India (up 0.67%), ICICI Bank (up 0.62%), NTPC (up 0.48%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.45%), Tata Steel (up 0.37%).

Top Losers: Tata Motors (down 1.95%), IndusInd Bank (down 1.84%), Wipro (down 1.56%), Asian Paints (down 0.98%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.94%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bharat Electronics (up 1.17%), State Bank Of India (up 0.66%), NTPC (up 0.53%), Cipla (up 0.52%), ICICI Bank (up 0.49%).

Top Losers: Hero Motocorp (down 2.25%), Tata Motors (down 1.92%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.81%), IndusInd Bank (down 1.80%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.80%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Dixon Technologies (India), Suzlon Energy, Marico, GMR Airports, Indus Towers.

Top Losers: PB Fintech, Bharat Forge, Voltas, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: ITI, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Aavas Financiers, Computer Age Management Services, B E M L.

Top Losers: KEC International, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Redington India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Castrol India.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (up 6.19%), Uno Minda (up 5.07%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 5.00%), ITI (up 4.68%), Elgi Equipments (up 4.63%).

Top Losers: Clara Industries (down 8.52%), KEC International (down 5.91%), PB Fintech (down 5.44%), Bharat Forge (down 4.91%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 4.29%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (up 6.46%), ITI (up 5.00%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 5.00%), ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (up 4.24%), Elgi Equipments (up 4.13%).

Top Losers: KEC International (down 6.02%), PB Fintech (down 5.25%), Bharat Forge (down 4.67%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 4.29%), Redington India (down 4.19%).

First Published:13 Mar 2025, 04:03 PM IST
