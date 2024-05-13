Top Gainers and Losers today on 13 May, 2024: Cipla, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Bharat Petroleum Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 111.66 points, or 0.15, to settle at 72664.47, while the Nifty gained 48.85 points, or 0.22, to close at 22055.2.
The Nifty closed at 22055.2, up by 0.22% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22131.65 and a low of 21821.05. The Sensex traded between 72863.56 and 71866.01, closing 0.15% higher at 72664.47, which was 111.66 points above the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started