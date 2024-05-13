Top Gainers and Losers today on 13 May, 2024: Cipla, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Bharat Petroleum Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 22055.2, up by 0.22% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22131.65 and a low of 21821.05. The Sensex traded between 72863.56 and 71866.01, closing 0.15% higher at 72664.47, which was 111.66 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.11% higher. However, the Nifty Small Cap 100 underperformed, ending at 16106.75, down by 68.95 points and 0.43% lower.

In the last week, the Nifty 50 has seen a negative return of -1.53%. Over the past month, it has decreased by -0.78%. However, in the last 3 months, it has increased by 1.63%, in the last 6 months by 13.65%, and in the last year by 20.11%.

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Cipla (up 5.61%), Asian Paints (up 3.90%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.13%), Divis Laboratories (up 3.11%), and Adani Enterprises (up 2.94%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Tata Motors (down 8.30%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.90%), Shriram Finance (down 1.82%), NTPC (down 1.29%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.24%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47421.1, with an intraday high of 47841.6 and a low of 46983.25. The Bank Nifty's performance in the past week has seen a decline of -2.38%. However, over the past month, it has only decreased by -0.09%. In the last 3 months, it has increased by 4.89%, in the last 6 months by 8.74%, and in the last year by 8.3%.

Furthermore, here is a list of the top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on May 13, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Asian Paints (up 3.83%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.58%), HDFC Bank (up 1.27%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.24%), and Axis Bank (up 1.17%)

Top Losers: Tata Motors (down 8.34%), NTPC (down 1.35%), State Bank Of India (down 1.16%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.12%), and Titan Company (down 1.12%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Cipla (up 5.61%), Asian Paints (up 3.90%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.13%), Divis Laboratories (up 3.11%), and Adani Enterprises (up 2.94%)

Top Losers: Tata Motors (down 8.30%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.90%), Shriram Finance (down 1.82%), NTPC (down 1.29%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.24%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: UPL, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Lupin, Polycab India, and Aurobindo Pharma

Top Losers: Tube Investments Of India, Suzlon Energy, Dixon Technologies (India), Max Healthcare Institute, and Yes Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Tejas Networks, CEAT, PVR Inox, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and Happiest Minds Technologies

Top Losers: Baheti Recycling Industries, Madhusudan Masala, Arham Technologies, Tata Investment Corporation, and Praj Industries

BSE:

Top Gainers: Hindustan Zinc (up 9.71%), Siemens (up 7.42%), Hitachi Energy India (up 7.39%), Tejas Networks (up 7.02%), and UPL (up 6.45%)

Top Losers: Tata Motors DVR (down 8.64%), Tata Motors (down 8.34%), TCI Express (down 6.47%), Eclerx Services (down 5.20%), and Tube Investments Of India (down 4.39%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Hitachi Energy India (up 7.76%), Siemens (up 7.33%), Tejas Networks (up 7.18%), UPL (up 6.42%), and Dr. Lal Pathlabs (up 6.24%)

Top Losers: Tata Motors DVR (down 8.62%), Tata Motors (down 8.30%), Baheti Recycling Industries (down 7.69%), Master Components (down 5.58%), and Madhusudan Masala (down 5.57%).

(Source: Livemint)

