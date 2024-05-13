Top Gainers and Losers today on 13 May, 2024: Cipla, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Bharat Petroleum Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 111.66 points, or 0.15, to settle at 72664.47, while the Nifty gained 48.85 points, or 0.22, to close at 22055.2.

The Nifty closed at 22055.2, up by 0.22% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22131.65 and a low of 21821.05. The Sensex traded between 72863.56 and 71866.01, closing 0.15% higher at 72664.47, which was 111.66 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.11% higher. However, the Nifty Small Cap 100 underperformed, ending at 16106.75, down by 68.95 points and 0.43% lower.

In the last week, the Nifty 50 has seen a negative return of -1.53%. Over the past month, it has decreased by -0.78%. However, in the last 3 months, it has increased by 1.63%, in the last 6 months by 13.65%, and in the last year by 20.11%.

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Cipla (up 5.61%), Asian Paints (up 3.90%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.13%), Divis Laboratories (up 3.11%), and Adani Enterprises (up 2.94%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Tata Motors (down 8.30%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.90%), Shriram Finance (down 1.82%), NTPC (down 1.29%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.24%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47421.1, with an intraday high of 47841.6 and a low of 46983.25. The Bank Nifty's performance in the past week has seen a decline of -2.38%. However, over the past month, it has only decreased by -0.09%. In the last 3 months, it has increased by 4.89%, in the last 6 months by 8.74%, and in the last year by 8.3%.

Furthermore, here is a list of the top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on May 13, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Asian Paints (up 3.83%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.58%), HDFC Bank (up 1.27%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.24%), and Axis Bank (up 1.17%)

Top Losers: Tata Motors (down 8.34%), NTPC (down 1.35%), State Bank Of India (down 1.16%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.12%), and Titan Company (down 1.12%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Cipla (up 5.61%), Asian Paints (up 3.90%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.13%), Divis Laboratories (up 3.11%), and Adani Enterprises (up 2.94%)

Top Losers: Tata Motors (down 8.30%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.90%), Shriram Finance (down 1.82%), NTPC (down 1.29%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.24%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: UPL, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Lupin, Polycab India, and Aurobindo Pharma

Top Losers: Tube Investments Of India, Suzlon Energy, Dixon Technologies (India), Max Healthcare Institute, and Yes Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Tejas Networks, CEAT, PVR Inox, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and Happiest Minds Technologies

Top Losers: Baheti Recycling Industries, Madhusudan Masala, Arham Technologies, Tata Investment Corporation, and Praj Industries

BSE:

Top Gainers: Hindustan Zinc (up 9.71%), Siemens (up 7.42%), Hitachi Energy India (up 7.39%), Tejas Networks (up 7.02%), and UPL (up 6.45%)

Top Losers: Tata Motors DVR (down 8.64%), Tata Motors (down 8.34%), TCI Express (down 6.47%), Eclerx Services (down 5.20%), and Tube Investments Of India (down 4.39%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Hitachi Energy India (up 7.76%), Siemens (up 7.33%), Tejas Networks (up 7.18%), UPL (up 6.42%), and Dr. Lal Pathlabs (up 6.24%)

Top Losers: Tata Motors DVR (down 8.62%), Tata Motors (down 8.30%), Baheti Recycling Industries (down 7.69%), Master Components (down 5.58%), and Madhusudan Masala (down 5.57%).

(Source: Livemint)

