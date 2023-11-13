comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 13 2023 15:53:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.95 0.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 581.35 0.03%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 934.65 -0.8%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.6 0.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,489.15 -0.73%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top gainers and losers today on 13 November, 2023: Coal India, Eicher Motors, SBI Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here
Back Back

Top gainers and losers today on 13 November, 2023: Coal India, Eicher Motors, SBI Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

 Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 325.58 points, or -0.5, to settle at 65259.45, while the Nifty lost 82.0 points, or -0.42, to close at 19525.55.

Top Gainers and Losers todayPremium
Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 19525.55, down by 0.42%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19494.4 and a low of 19414.75. The Sensex traded between 65176.96 and 64853.36, closing 0.5% down at 65259.45, which was 325.58 points below the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.15% down, while the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 13517.7, up by 92.3 points and 0.68% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.15%

- In the last 1 month: -1.57%

- In the last 3 months: 0.03%

- In the last 6 months: 5.66%

- In the last 1 year: 6.07%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Coal India (up 5.29%), Eicher Motors (up 1.85%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.05%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.92%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 0.78%). The top losers in the Nifty index were SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.24%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.29%), Infosys (down 1.06%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.04%), and Tech Mahindra (down 0.95%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 43996.65, with an intraday high of 43970.75 and a low of 43681.4. The performance of the Bank Nifty in various timeframes is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.6%

- In the last 1 month: -0.92%

- In the last 3 months: -0.48%

- In the last 6 months: -0.43%

- In the last 1 year: 4.29%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers during the trading session on November 13, 2023:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.90%), NTPC (up 0.43%), Indusind Bank (up 0.21%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 0.19%), and Tata Steel (up 0.08%)

- Top losers: Bajaj Finance (down 1.32%), Infosys (down 1.00%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.96%), ICICI Bank (down 0.80%), and Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.79%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Coal India (up 5.29%), Eicher Motors (up 1.85%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.05%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.92%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 0.78%)

- Top losers: SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.24%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.29%), Infosys (down 1.06%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.04%), and Tech Mahindra (down 0.95%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Power Finance Corp, Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, NMDC, and Aditya Birla Capital

- Top losers: Page Industries, Biocon, Abbott India, Mphasis, and Oberoi Realty

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Hindustan Copper, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Computer Age Management Services, Bank Of Maharashtra, and Dilip Buildcon

- Top losers: Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Bajaj Electricals, Balrampur Chini Mills, and Tanla Platforms

BSE:

- Top gainers: Hindustan Copper (up 8.04%), Computer Age Management Services (up 8.04%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 8.04%), Union Bank Of India (up 7.08%), and Indian Bank (up 6.44%)

- Top losers: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 4.97%), Global Health (down 4.40%), Swan Energy (down 4.37%), Page Industries (down 3.44%), and Elgi Equipments (down 3.41%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: BSE (up 9.21%), Hindustan Copper (up 8.07%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 8.04%), Computer Age Management Services (up 7.94%), and Infibeam Avenues (up 7.20%)

- Top losers: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 5.03%), Swan Energy (down 4.35%), Global Health (down 4.14%), Page Industries (down 3.44%), and Prestige Estates Projects (down 3.20%).

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 04:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App