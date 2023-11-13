Top gainers and losers today on 13 November, 2023: Coal India, Eicher Motors, SBI Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 325.58 points, or -0.5, to settle at 65259.45, while the Nifty lost 82.0 points, or -0.42, to close at 19525.55.

The Nifty closed at 19525.55, down by 0.42%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19494.4 and a low of 19414.75. The Sensex traded between 65176.96 and 64853.36, closing 0.5% down at 65259.45, which was 325.58 points below the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.15% down, while the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 13517.7, up by 92.3 points and 0.68% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.15%

- In the last 1 month: -1.57%

- In the last 3 months: 0.03%

- In the last 6 months: 5.66%

- In the last 1 year: 6.07%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Coal India (up 5.29%), Eicher Motors (up 1.85%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.05%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.92%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 0.78%). The top losers in the Nifty index were SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.24%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.29%), Infosys (down 1.06%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.04%), and Tech Mahindra (down 0.95%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 43996.65, with an intraday high of 43970.75 and a low of 43681.4. The performance of the Bank Nifty in various timeframes is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.6%

- In the last 1 month: -0.92%

- In the last 3 months: -0.48%

- In the last 6 months: -0.43%

- In the last 1 year: 4.29%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers during the trading session on November 13, 2023:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.90%), NTPC (up 0.43%), Indusind Bank (up 0.21%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 0.19%), and Tata Steel (up 0.08%)

- Top losers: Bajaj Finance (down 1.32%), Infosys (down 1.00%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.96%), ICICI Bank (down 0.80%), and Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.79%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Coal India (up 5.29%), Eicher Motors (up 1.85%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.05%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.92%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 0.78%)

- Top losers: SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.24%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.29%), Infosys (down 1.06%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.04%), and Tech Mahindra (down 0.95%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Power Finance Corp, Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, NMDC, and Aditya Birla Capital

- Top losers: Page Industries, Biocon, Abbott India, Mphasis, and Oberoi Realty

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Hindustan Copper, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Computer Age Management Services, Bank Of Maharashtra, and Dilip Buildcon

- Top losers: Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Bajaj Electricals, Balrampur Chini Mills, and Tanla Platforms

BSE:

- Top gainers: Hindustan Copper (up 8.04%), Computer Age Management Services (up 8.04%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 8.04%), Union Bank Of India (up 7.08%), and Indian Bank (up 6.44%)

- Top losers: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 4.97%), Global Health (down 4.40%), Swan Energy (down 4.37%), Page Industries (down 3.44%), and Elgi Equipments (down 3.41%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: BSE (up 9.21%), Hindustan Copper (up 8.07%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 8.04%), Computer Age Management Services (up 7.94%), and Infibeam Avenues (up 7.20%)

- Top losers: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 5.03%), Swan Energy (down 4.35%), Global Health (down 4.14%), Page Industries (down 3.44%), and Prestige Estates Projects (down 3.20%).

