Top Gainers and Losers today on 13 November, 2024: Britannia Industries, Grasim Industries, Hero Motocorp, Hindalco Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 984.23 points, or -1.25, to settle at 78675.18, while the Nifty lost 324.4 points, or -1.36, to close at 23883.45.

Published13 Nov 2024, 04:03 PM IST
The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 23883.45, reflecting a decline of 1.36%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23873.6 and a low of 23509.6. The Sensex also experienced a downturn, fluctuating between 78690.02 and 77533.3, ultimately closing at 78675.18, which represents a decrease of 1.25% or 984.23 points below its opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 2.44% lower. Similarly, small-cap stocks lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 17991.6, down by 532.7 points, indicating a decline of 2.96%.

Over various time frames, the Nifty 50 has recorded the following returns:

- In the last week: -3.84%

- In the last month: -6.31%

- In the last three months: -2.47%

- In the last six months: 6.51%

- In the last year: 21.09%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers within the Nifty index included Britannia Industries (up 0.38%), Grasim Industries (up 0.35%), NTPC (up 0.28%), Tata Motors (up 0.18%), and Hindustan Unilever (up 0.14%). Conversely, the top losers were Hero Motocorp (down 4.33%), Hindalco Industries (down 3.84%), Tata Steel (down 3.47%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.44%), and Bharat Electronics (down 2.96%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 51157.8, with an intraday high of 51353.5 and a low of 49904.4. The performance of the Bank Nifty over various periods is as follows:

- In the last week: -4.3%

- In the last month: -3.37%

- In the last three months: 0.48%

- In the last six months: 4.85%

- In the last year: 14.08%

Below is the list of stocks that were identified as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on November 13, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 0.21%), Tata Motors (up 0.18%), Infosys (up 0.02%)

Top Losers: Tata Steel (down 3.40%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.23%), State Bank of India (down 2.18%), HDFC Bank (down 2.16%), IndusInd Bank (down 1.89%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Britannia Industries (up 0.38%), Grasim Industries (up 0.35%), NTPC (up 0.28%), Tata Motors (up 0.18%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.14%)

Top Losers: Hero Motocorp (down 4.33%), Hindalco Industries (down 3.84%), Tata Steel (down 3.47%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.44%), Bharat Electronics (down 2.96%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Alkem Laboratories, Marico, SBI Cards & Payment Services

Top Losers: Suzlon Energy, Cummins India, Vodafone Idea, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Piramal Pharma, R R Kabel, Century Textiles & Industries, Five Star Business Finance, Aavas Financiers

Top Losers: Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, PNB Housing Finance, Central Depository Service India, NCC, Aditya Birla Real Estate

BSE:

Top Gainers: KNR Constructions (up 8.32%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (up 4.59%), Clara Industries (up 2.63%), Vinatiorg (up 2.18%), JK Lakshmi Cement (up 2.07%)

Top Losers: Suzlon Energy (down 8.94%), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals (down 7.43%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 7.28%), Varroc Engineering (down 6.64%), Maharashtra Scooters (down 6.63%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: KNR Constructions (up 8.20%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (up 4.79%), Piramal Pharma (up 3.63%), Gillette India (up 1.54%), JK Lakshmi Cement (up 1.45%)

Top Losers: Suzlon Energy (down 9.03%), RattanIndia Enterprises (down 7.92%), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals (down 7.50%), Varroc Engineering (down 7.41%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 7.24%).

