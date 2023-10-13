Top gainers and losers today on 13 October, 2023: Tata Motors, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank, Infosys among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 125.65 points, or -0.19, to settle at 66408.39, while the Nifty lost 42.95 points, or -0.22, to close at 19794.0.

The Nifty closed at 19794.0, down by 0.22%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19805.4 and a low of 19635.3. The Sensex traded between 66478.9 and 65895.41, closing 0.19% down at 66408.39, which was 125.65 points below the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Midcap index performed better as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.17% down. However, the Small cap stocks underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small cap 100 ending at 12950.95, down by 56.9 points and 0.44% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.52%

- In the last 1 month: -1.57%

- In the last 3 months: 1.76%

- In the last 6 months: 10.81%

- In the last 1 year: 16.11%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Tata Motors (up 4.73%), Indusind Bank (up 2.77%), HCL Technologies (up 2.63%), Tataconsumer (up 2.35%), and Nestle India (up 2.08%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Axis Bank (down 2.40%), Infosys (down 2.34%), Adani Enterprises (down 2.07%), State Bank Of India (down 1.69%), and Wipro (down 1.45%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 44599.2, with an intraday high of 44563.05 and a low of 44203.7. The performance of the Bank Nifty in various time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.13%

- In the last 1 month: -3.5%

- In the last 3 months: -0.81%

- In the last 6 months: 5.15%

- In the last 1 year: 14.7%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on October 13, 2023:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Tata Motors (up 4.76%), Indusind Bank (up 2.60%), HCL Technologies (up 2.55%), Nestle India (up 2.00%), and Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.62%).

- Top losers: Axis Bank (down 2.33%), Infosys (down 2.24%), State Bank Of India (down 1.71%), Wipro (down 1.43%), and HDFC Bank (down 0.85%).

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Tata Motors (up 4.73%), Indusind Bank (up 2.77%), HCL Technologies (up 2.63%), Tataconsumer (up 2.35%), and Nestle India (up 2.08%).

- Top losers: Axis Bank (down 2.40%), Infosys (down 2.34%), Adani Enterprises (down 2.07%), State Bank Of India (down 1.69%), and Wipro (down 1.45%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Container Corporation Of India, Polycab India, Lupin, REC, and Petronet LNG.

- Top losers: Bandhan Bank, Mphasis, Biocon, Coforge, and Oberoi Realty.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: M M T C, Alok Industries, UTI Asset Management Company, HFCL, and Sobha.

- Top losers: Cyient, Intellect Design Arena, Indian Overseas Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Tanla Platforms.

BSE:

- Top gainers: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (up 6.80%), ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (up 5.80%), Eureka Forbes (up 5.74%), M M T C (up 5.66%), and RITES (up 5.44%).

- Top losers: Infibeam Avenues (down 4.65%), Bandhan Bank (down 4.04%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (down 3.77%), Linde India (down 3.20%), and Mphasis (down 3.18%).

NSE:

- Top gainers: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (up 6.68%), M M T C (up 5.74%), RITES (up 5.30%), 360 One Wam (up 5.21%), and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (up 5.09%).

- Top losers: Infibeam Avenues (down 4.57%), Bandhan Bank (down 4.10%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (down 3.52%), Mphasis (down 3.24%), and Linde India (down 3.12%).

