Top Gainers and Losers today on 13 September, 2024: Wipro, Bajaj Finance, SBI Life Insurance Company, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers And Losers Today**

The Nifty Index concluded at 25,388.9, representing a decline of 0.13%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a peak of 25,430.5 and a low of 25,292.45. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated between 83,092.93 and 82,653.22, ultimately closing down 0.09% at 82,962.71, which is 71.77 points below its opening price.

In contrast, the Midcap index demonstrated stronger performance than the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.7% higher. Small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 19,354.75, an increase of 151.2 points, or 0.78%.

The Nifty 50 has yielded the following returns:

- In the last week: 2.02%

- In the last month: 5.04%

- In the last three months: 8.36%

- In the last six months: 15.26%

- In the last year: 26.33%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Wipro (up 3.88%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.29%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.13%), Indusind Bank (up 1.43%), and Axis Bank (up 1.17%). Conversely, the top losers were SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.57%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.39%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.28%), ITC (down 1.09%), and Coal India (down 1.09%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,772.4, with an intraday high of 51,994.1 and a low of 51,643.95. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last week: 2.73%

- In the last month: 4.27%

- In the last three months: 3.91%

- In the last six months: 10.59%

- In the last year: 13.18%

The following is a list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on September 13, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Wipro (up 3.93%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.31%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.17%), Indusind Bank (up 1.46%), Axis Bank (up 1.19%).

Top Losers: ITC (down 1.01%), NTPC (down 0.88%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.75%), Bharti Airtel (down 0.73%), Asian Paints (down 0.73%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Wipro (up 3.88%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.29%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.13%), Indusind Bank (up 1.43%), Axis Bank (up 1.17%).

Top Losers: SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.57%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.39%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.28%), ITC (down 1.09%), Coal India (down 1.09%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Oracle Financial Services Software, Bandhan Bank, Tube Investments of India, Oberoi Realty, Aditya Birla Capital.

Top Losers: Petronet LNG, Indian Hotels Company, Polycab India, Indus Towers, Cummins India.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: IIFL Finance, CEAT, Century Textiles & Industries, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Blue Star.

Top Losers: BLS International Services, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Firstsource Solutions, Jyothy Labs, Piramal Pharma.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Linde India (up 8.22%), IDBI Bank (up 7.96%), IIFL Finance (up 7.91%), Home First Finance Company India (up 6.77%), Westlife Development (up 6.30%).

Top Losers: Nanavati Ventures (down 5.00%), Narayana Hrudayalaya (down 4.59%), Aegis Logistics (down 3.97%), Prism Johnson (down 3.67%), Patanjali Foods (down 3.59%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Linde India (up 8.47%), IDBI Bank (up 7.90%), IIFL Finance (up 7.18%), Jupiter Wagons (up 6.62%), Westlife Development (up 6.58%).