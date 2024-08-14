Top Gainers and Losers today on 14 August, 2024: Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Divis Laboratories, Hero Motocorp among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 149.85 points, or 0.19, to settle at 78956.03, while the Nifty gained 4.75 points, or 0.02, to close at 24139.0.

Published14 Aug 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers today
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers** Today: The Nifty closed at 24,139.0, up by 0.02%. During the day, Nifty touched a day high of 24,196.5 and a low of 24,099.7. Sensex traded in the range of 79,228.94 and 78,895.72, closing 0.19% up at 78,956.03, which was 149.85 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.82% down. Small-cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18,203.65, down by 116.15 points or 0.64%.

Nifty 50 has given the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.68%

- In the last 1 month: -1.84%

- In the last 3 months: 8.62%

- In the last 6 months: 10.5%

- In the last 1 year: 24.18%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.34%), HCL Technologies (up 2.10%), Infosys (up 1.44%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.40%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.04%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Divis Laboratories (down 4.11%), Hero Motocorp (down 3.30%), Coal India (down 3.27%), Ultratech Cement (down 2.38%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.31%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 49,831.85 with an intraday high of 49,959.25 and a low of 49,654.65. The Bank Nifty performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.83%

- In the last 1 month: -5.25%

- In the last 3 months: 3.85%

- In the last 6 months: 8.26%

- In the last 1 year: 12.72%

Here is the list of stocks that are the **top gainers and losers** during the 14 Aug, 2024 trading session:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.30%), HCL Technologies (up 2.09%), Infosys (up 1.44%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.41%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.02%)

**Top Losers:** Ultratech Cement (down 2.46%), Tata Steel (down 1.81%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 0.97%), Indusind Bank (down 0.86%), Bajaj Finserv (down 0.82%)

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.34%), HCL Technologies (up 2.10%), Infosys (up 1.44%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.40%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.04%)

**Top Losers:** Divis Laboratories (down 4.11%), Hero Motocorp (down 3.30%), Coal India (down 3.27%), Ultratech Cement (down 2.38%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.31%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** Vodafone Idea, L&T Technology Services, Persistent Systems, Auro

First Published:14 Aug 2024, 04:03 PM IST
