Top Gainers and Losers today on 14 August, 2024: Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Divis Laboratories, Hero Motocorp among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers** Today: The Nifty closed at 24,139.0, up by 0.02%. During the day, Nifty touched a day high of 24,196.5 and a low of 24,099.7. Sensex traded in the range of 79,228.94 and 78,895.72, closing 0.19% up at 78,956.03, which was 149.85 points above the opening price.
The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.82% down. Small-cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18,203.65, down by 116.15 points or 0.64%.
Nifty 50 has given the following returns:
- In the last 1 week: -0.68%
- In the last 1 month: -1.84%
- In the last 3 months: 8.62%
- In the last 6 months: 10.5%
- In the last 1 year: 24.18%
Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today
The top gainers in the Nifty index were Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.34%), HCL Technologies (up 2.10%), Infosys (up 1.44%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.40%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.04%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Divis Laboratories (down 4.11%), Hero Motocorp (down 3.30%), Coal India (down 3.27%), Ultratech Cement (down 2.38%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.31%).
The Bank Nifty ended at 49,831.85 with an intraday high of 49,959.25 and a low of 49,654.65. The Bank Nifty performance is as follows:
- In the last 1 week: -0.83%
- In the last 1 month: -5.25%
- In the last 3 months: 3.85%
- In the last 6 months: 8.26%
- In the last 1 year: 12.72%
Here is the list of stocks that are the **top gainers and losers** during the 14 Aug, 2024 trading session:
Sensex:
**Top Gainers:** Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.30%), HCL Technologies (up 2.09%), Infosys (up 1.44%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.41%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.02%)
**Top Losers:** Ultratech Cement (down 2.46%), Tata Steel (down 1.81%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 0.97%), Indusind Bank (down 0.86%), Bajaj Finserv (down 0.82%)
Nifty:
**Top Gainers:** Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.34%), HCL Technologies (up 2.10%), Infosys (up 1.44%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.40%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.04%)
**Top Losers:** Divis Laboratories (down 4.11%), Hero Motocorp (down 3.30%), Coal India (down 3.27%), Ultratech Cement (down 2.38%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.31%)
Nifty MidCap 50:
**Top Gainers:** Vodafone Idea, L&T Technology Services, Persistent Systems, Auro