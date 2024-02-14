Top Gainers and Losers today on 14 February, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, State Bank Of India, Tech Mahindra, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 267.64 points, or 0.37, to settle at 71555.19, while the Nifty gained 96.8 points, or 0.45, to close at 21743.25.
The Nifty closed today at 21,743.25, representing a 0.45% increase. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21,870.85 and a low of 21,530.2. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded between 71,938.59 and 70,809.84, eventually closing 0.37% higher at 71,555.19, which was 267.64 points above the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started