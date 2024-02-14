 Top Gainers and Losers today on 14 February, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, State Bank Of India, Tech Mahindra, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here | Mint
Wed Feb 14 2024 15:59:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.15 2.36%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 514.05 0.37%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 743.35 4.24%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,384.00 -0.72%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 327.90 1.86%
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 267.64 points, or 0.37, to settle at 71555.19, while the Nifty gained 96.8 points, or 0.45, to close at 21743.25.

Top Gainers and Losers todayPremium
Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed today at 21,743.25, representing a 0.45% increase. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21,870.85 and a low of 21,530.2. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded between 71,938.59 and 70,809.84, eventually closing 0.37% higher at 71,555.19, which was 267.64 points above the opening price.

In terms of performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.01% higher. Similarly, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 15,643.75, up by 252.3 points or 1.61%.

Looking at the historical returns of the Nifty 50, it has recorded the following percentages:

- Last 1 Week: -0.52%

- Last 1 Month: -1.27%

- Last 3 Months: 10.88%

- Last 6 Months: 12.25%

- Last 1 Year: 21.67%

In terms of the top gainers and losers within the Nifty index, the top gainers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 6.73%), State Bank Of India (up 4.20%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.60%), Coal India (up 3.09%), and Axis Bank (up 2.44%). On the other hand, the top losers were Tech Mahindra (down 2.68%), Cipla (down 2.22%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.41%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.22%), and Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.19%).

Moving on to the bank nifty, it ended the day at 45,502.4, with an intraday high of 46,170.45 and a low of 44,860.75. The bank nifty's performance over different time periods is as follows:

- Last 1 Week: -0.06%

- Last 1 Month: -4.92%

- Last 3 Months: 3.59%

- Last 6 Months: 3.85%

- Last 1 Year: 9.94%

Additionally, here is a list of the top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on February 14, 2024:

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: State Bank Of India (up 4.24%), Tata Steel (up 2.36%), Axis Bank (up 2.32%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.18%), NTPC (up 1.86%)

- Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 2.78%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.26%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.16%), Infosys (down 1.10%), HDFC Bank (down 0.72%)

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 6.73%), State Bank Of India (up 4.20%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.60%), Coal India (up 3.09%), Axis Bank (up 2.44%)

- Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 2.68%), Cipla (down 2.22%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.41%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.22%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.19%)

Nifty Midcap 50:

- Top Gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Vodafone Idea, Steel Authority Of India, NMDC

- Top Losers: L&T Technology Services, Aurobindo Pharma, Coforge, Mphasis, Voltas

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Housing & Urban Development Corporation, IRB Infrastructure Developers, National Aluminium Company, Elgi Equipments, Amber Enterprises India

- Top Losers: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Creditaccess Grameen, Global Health, NLC India, Triveni Turbines

BSE:

- Top Gainers: National Aluminium Company (up 9.93%), Kalpataru Projects International (up 9.67%), Elgi Equipments (up 9.09%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 8.10%), Infibeam Avenues (up 7.71%)

- Top Losers: One 97 Communications (down 9.99%), Eris Lifesciences (down 6.14%), La Opala Rg (down 5.43%), RHI Magnesita India (down 4.94%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 4.27%)

NSE:

- Top Gainers: Housing & Urban Development Corporation (up 9.99%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (up 9.98%), National Aluminium Company (up 9.83%), Elgi Equipments (up 8.95%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 8.30%)

- Top Losers: Mtar Technologies (down 8.98%), Eris Lifesciences (down 6.31%), RHI Magnesita India (down 5.70%), Info Edge India (down 4.29%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 4.21%).

For more information on the top gainers and losers in BSE and NSE, please visit the following links:

- BSE Top Gainers: [Link]

- BSE Top Losers: [Link]

- NSE Top Gainers: [Link]

- NSE Top Losers: [Link]

Published: 14 Feb 2024, 04:03 PM IST
