Top Gainers and Losers today on 14 February, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, State Bank Of India, Tech Mahindra, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed today at 21,743.25, representing a 0.45% increase. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21,870.85 and a low of 21,530.2. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded between 71,938.59 and 70,809.84, eventually closing 0.37% higher at 71,555.19, which was 267.64 points above the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.01% higher. Similarly, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 15,643.75, up by 252.3 points or 1.61%.

Looking at the historical returns of the Nifty 50, it has recorded the following percentages: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Last 1 Week: -0.52%

- Last 1 Month: -1.27%

- Last 3 Months: 10.88% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Last 6 Months: 12.25%

- Last 1 Year: 21.67%

In terms of the top gainers and losers within the Nifty index, the top gainers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 6.73%), State Bank Of India (up 4.20%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.60%), Coal India (up 3.09%), and Axis Bank (up 2.44%). On the other hand, the top losers were Tech Mahindra (down 2.68%), Cipla (down 2.22%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.41%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.22%), and Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.19%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moving on to the bank nifty, it ended the day at 45,502.4, with an intraday high of 46,170.45 and a low of 44,860.75. The bank nifty's performance over different time periods is as follows:

- Last 1 Week: -0.06%

- Last 1 Month: -4.92% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Last 3 Months: 3.59%

- Last 6 Months: 3.85%

- Last 1 Year: 9.94% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, here is a list of the top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on February 14, 2024:

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: State Bank Of India (up 4.24%), Tata Steel (up 2.36%), Axis Bank (up 2.32%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.18%), NTPC (up 1.86%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 2.78%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.26%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.16%), Infosys (down 1.10%), HDFC Bank (down 0.72%)

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 6.73%), State Bank Of India (up 4.20%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.60%), Coal India (up 3.09%), Axis Bank (up 2.44%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 2.68%), Cipla (down 2.22%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.41%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.22%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.19%)

Nifty Midcap 50:

- Top Gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Vodafone Idea, Steel Authority Of India, NMDC {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top Losers: L&T Technology Services, Aurobindo Pharma, Coforge, Mphasis, Voltas

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Housing & Urban Development Corporation, IRB Infrastructure Developers, National Aluminium Company, Elgi Equipments, Amber Enterprises India {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top Losers: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Creditaccess Grameen, Global Health, NLC India, Triveni Turbines

BSE:

- Top Gainers: National Aluminium Company (up 9.93%), Kalpataru Projects International (up 9.67%), Elgi Equipments (up 9.09%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 8.10%), Infibeam Avenues (up 7.71%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top Losers: One 97 Communications (down 9.99%), Eris Lifesciences (down 6.14%), La Opala Rg (down 5.43%), RHI Magnesita India (down 4.94%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 4.27%)

NSE:

- Top Gainers: Housing & Urban Development Corporation (up 9.99%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (up 9.98%), National Aluminium Company (up 9.83%), Elgi Equipments (up 8.95%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 8.30%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top Losers: Mtar Technologies (down 8.98%), Eris Lifesciences (down 6.31%), RHI Magnesita India (down 5.70%), Info Edge India (down 4.29%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 4.21%).

For more information on the top gainers and losers in BSE and NSE, please visit the following links:

- BSE Top Gainers: [Link] {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- BSE Top Losers: [Link]

- NSE Top Gainers: [Link]

- NSE Top Losers: [Link] {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!