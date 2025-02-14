Mint Market

Top Gainers and Losers today on 14 February, 2025: Britannia Industries, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Bharat Electronics among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 199.76 points, or -0.26, to settle at 76138.97, while the Nifty lost 102.15 points, or -0.44, to close at 23031.4.

Published14 Feb 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers today

**Top Gainers And Losers Today**:

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 23031.4, reflecting a decline of 0.44%. Throughout the day, the Nifty achieved a high of 23133.7 and a low of 22774.85. The Sensex fluctuated between 76483.06 and 75439.64, ultimately closing down by 0.26% at 76138.97, which was 199.76 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index lagged behind the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 finishing 2.31% lower. Similarly, small-cap stocks underperformed as the Nifty Small Cap 100 closed at 15973.85, down by 566.65 points, representing a decline of 3.55%.

The Nifty 50 has registered the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 2.3%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.34%

- In the last 3 Months: -2.14%

- In the last 6 Months: -1.49%

- In the last 1 Year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Britannia Industries (up 1.04%), ICICI Bank (up 0.90%), Nestle India (up 0.84%), Infosys (up 0.71%), and Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.63%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 4.39%), Bharat Electronics (down 4.28%), Adani Enterprises (down 4.10%), Grasim Industries (down 2.69%), and Trent (down 2.65%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 49359.85, with an intraday high of 49592.95 and a low of 48719.75. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: 2.39%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.84%

- In the last 3 Months: -3.57%

- In the last 6 Months: 0.5%

- In the last 1 Year: 9.86%

The following is a summary of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on February 14, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Nestle India (up 0.90%), ICICI Bank (up 0.80%), Infosys (up 0.71%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.60%), HCL Technologies (up 0.49%)

Top Losers: Ultratech Cement (down 2.47%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.40%), Indusind Bank (down 2.21%), NTPC (down 2.18%), Tata Steel (down 1.32%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Britannia Industries (up 1.04%), ICICI Bank (up 0.90%), Nestle India (up 0.84%), Infosys (up 0.71%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.63%)

Top Losers: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 4.39%), Bharat Electronics (down 4.28%), Adani Enterprises (down 4.10%), Grasim Industries (down 2.69%), Trent (down 2.65%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Sundaram Finance, Colgate Palmolive India, Bharat Forge, Max Healthcare Institute, KPIT Technologies

Top Losers: APL Apollo Tubes, Vodafone Idea, Dixon Technologies (India), CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Lupin

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Triveni Turbines, Redington India

Top Losers: Natco Pharma, Swan Energy, Manappuram Finance, Finolex Cables, Piramal Pharma

BSE:

Top Gainers: Aarti Drugs (up 7.20%), Triveni Turbines (up 3.97%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 20.00%), Chalet Hotels (up 2.96%), Keystone Realtors (up 2.85%)

Top Losers: Natco Pharma (down 9.22%), Laurus Labs (down 9.04%), Swan Energy (down 8.54%), Finolex Cables (down 8.53%), Creditaccess Grameen (down 8.16%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Triveni Turbines (up 3.96%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 20.00%), Chalet Hotels (up 2.81%), Bayer Cropscience (up 2.78%), Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (up 2.59%)

Top Losers: Natco Pharma (down 9.42%), Laurus Labs (down 9.12%), Swan Energy (down 8.98%), Manappuram Finance (down 8.20%), Finolex Cables (down 7.99%).

First Published:14 Feb 2025, 04:03 PM IST
