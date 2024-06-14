Top Gainers and Losers today on 14 June, 2024: Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 181.87 points, or 0.24, to settle at 76810.9, while the Nifty gained 66.7 points, or 0.29, to close at 23398.9.
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 23398.9, up by 0.29%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23490.4 and a low of 23334.25. The Sensex traded between 77081.3 and 76549.05, closing 0.24% higher at 76810.9, which was 181.87 points above the opening price.
