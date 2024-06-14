Top Gainers and Losers today on 14 June, 2024: Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 181.87 points, or 0.24, to settle at 76810.9, while the Nifty gained 66.7 points, or 0.29, to close at 23398.9.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 23398.9, up by 0.29%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23490.4 and a low of 23334.25. The Sensex traded between 77081.3 and 76549.05, closing 0.24% higher at 76810.9, which was 181.87 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.94% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 17908.1, up by 135.5 points or 0.76%.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.78%

- In the last 1 month: 5.64%

- In the last 3 months: 5.98%

- In the last 6 months: 10.81%

- In the last 1 year: 25.14%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Eicher Motors (up 2.78%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.34%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.87%), Shriram Finance (up 1.78%), and Titan Company (up 1.67%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Tech Mahindra (down 1.26%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.19%), Wipro (down 1.06%), HCL Technologies (down 0.91%), and State Bank Of India (down 0.56%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bank nifty ended at 49846.7, with an intraday high of 50102.6 and a low of 49693.35. The bank nifty performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.44%

- In the last 1 month: 4.52%

- In the last 3 months: 6.91%

- In the last 6 months: 4.8%

- In the last 1 year: 13.72%

The top gainers and losers in the Sensex were:

- Top gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.20%), Titan Company (up 1.79%), HDFC Bank (up 1.05%), Reliance Industries (up 0.88%), and Tata Motors (up 0.78%).

- Top losers: Tech Mahindra (down 1.38%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.17%), Wipro (down 1.05%), HCL Technologies (down 0.93%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.54%).

Similarly, in the Nifty, the top gainers were Eicher Motors (up 2.78%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.34%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.87%), Shriram Finance (up 1.78%), and Titan Company (up 1.67%). The top losers in the Nifty were Tech Mahindra (down 1.26%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.19%), Wipro (down 1.06%), HCL Technologies (down 0.91%), and State Bank Of India (down 0.56%).

In the Nifty Midcap 50, the top gainers were Bharat Forge, Max Healthcare Institute, Indian Hotels Company, Vodafone Idea, and Dixon Technologies (India). The top losers were Mphasis, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Oberoi Realty, Coforge, and L&T Technology Services.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were KEC International, Data Patterns India, Global Health, Cochin Shipyard, and HFCL. The top losers were Redington India, Computer Age Management Services, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical, CIE Automotive India, and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra.

In the BSE, the top gainers were JK Paper (up 9.94%), KRBL (up 8.03%), Poly Medicure (up 7.68%), KEC International (up 7.62%), and Suven Pharmaceuticals (up 7.49%). The top losers were KIOCL (down 3.48%), La Opala Rg (down 3.47%), VST Industries (down 3.25%), Zensar Technologies (down 2.91%), and V-Guard Industries (down 2.90%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were KRBL (up 8.20%), KEC International (up 7.70%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (up 7.67%), Data Patterns India (up 7.41%), and ABB India (up 6.79%). The top losers were Usha Martin (down 3.06%), Aegis Logis (down 2.91%), Zensar Technologies (down 2.71%), V-Guard Industries (down 2.51%), and Redington India (down 2.49%).

Source: Livemint

