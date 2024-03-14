Top Gainers and Losers today on 14 March, 2024: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21997.7, up by 0.68% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22204.6 and a low of 21917.5. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 73364.3 and 72497.19, closing 0.46% higher at 72761.89, which was 335.39 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 1.65% higher. Additionally, small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 14295.05, up by 493.5 points and 3.45% higher.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has shown the following performance over different time periods:

- In the last 1 week: -1.55%

- In the last 1 month: 1.39%

- In the last 3 months: 4.54%

- In the last 6 months: 10.15%

- In the last 1 year: 29.93%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Adani Enterprises (up 6.24%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 4.82%), Hero Motocorp (up 3.62%), Hindalco Industries (up 3.60%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.09%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Axis Bank (down 2.05%), Indusind Bank (down 1.72%), JSW Steel (down 0.95%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.91%), and Tata Steel (down 0.84%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 46981.3, reaching an intraday high of 47231.5 and a low of 46565.55. The Bank Nifty's performance over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -2.17%

- In the last 1 month: 1.94%

- In the last 3 months: -1.95%

- In the last 6 months: 1.74%

- In the last 1 year: 18.75%

Moving on to the specific stocks, the top gainers on Sensex were HCL Technologies (up 2.96%), Wipro (up 2.63%), Infosys (up 2.53%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.23%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.09%). Meanwhile, the top losers on Sensex were Axis Bank (down 1.68%), Indusind Bank (down 1.33%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.05%), State Bank Of India (down 0.76%), and Tata Steel (down 0.70%).

The top gainers in the Nifty MidCap 50 were Biocon, Vodafone Idea, Oracle Financial Services Software, Mphasis, and Indus Towers. On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty MidCap 50 were NMDC, Federal Bank, Coforge, Bharat Forge, and Godrej Properties.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Housing & Urban Development Corporation, UCO Bank, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Easy Trip Planners, and JBM Auto. Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty Small Cap 100 were IIFL Finance, Bikaji Foods International, RBL Bank, Amber Enterprises India, and Sonata Software.

Looking at the BSE, the top gainers were Housing & Urban Development Corporation (up 9.98%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (up 9.98%), Adani Green Energy (up 9.66%), Easy Trip Planners (up 9.37%), and Punjab & Sind Bank (up 9.35%). Meanwhile, the top losers on the BSE were Tata Investment Corporation (down 5.00%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 4.69%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (down 3.47%), Archean Chemical Industries (down 2.79%), and GMM Pfaudler (down 2.68%).

Lastly, on the NSE, the top gainers were Swan Energy (up 9.99%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (up 9.99%), UCO Bank (up 9.97%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (up 9.91%), and Adani Green Energy (up 9.87%). Conversely, the top losers on the NSE were Tata Investment Corporation (down 5.00%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 4.57%), IIFL Finance (down 3.54%), Archean Chemical Industries (down 3.11%), and GMM Pfaudler (down 2.92%).

