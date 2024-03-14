Top Gainers and Losers today on 14 March, 2024: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 335.39 points, or 0.46, to settle at 72761.89, while the Nifty gained 148.95 points, or 0.68, to close at 21997.7.
The Nifty closed at 21997.7, up by 0.68% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22204.6 and a low of 21917.5. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 73364.3 and 72497.19, closing 0.46% higher at 72761.89, which was 335.39 points above the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started