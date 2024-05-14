Active Stocks
Tue May 14 2024 15:47:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.95 0.67%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 964.70 0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 356.00 1.45%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.15 1.15%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,461.80 0.41%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 14 May, 2024: Adani Enterprises, Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla, Tata Consultancy Services among most active stocks; Check full list here
BackBack

Top Gainers and Losers today on 14 May, 2024: Adani Enterprises, Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla, Tata Consultancy Services among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 328.48 points, or 0.45, to settle at 72776.13, while the Nifty gained 113.8 points, or 0.51, to close at 22104.05.

Top Gainers and Losers todayPremium
Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty index closed at 22,104.05, recording a gain of 0.51% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty touched a high of 22,270.05 and a low of 22,081.25. Similarly, the Sensex traded between the range of 73,286.26 and 72,683.99, closing 0.45% higher at 72,776.13, which was 328.48 points above the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 and Nifty Small Cap 100 outperformed, with gains of 0.7% and 2.03% respectively. The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns over different time periods: -0.35% in the last week, -0.22% in the last month, 1.76% in the last three months, 12.95% in the last six months, and 20.79% in the last year.

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Adani Enterprises (up 5.49%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.92%), Hero Motocorp (up 3.23%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.60%), and JSW Steel (up 2.43%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Cipla (down 4.05%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.18%), Nestle India (down 1.15%), Tata Consumer (down 1.05%), and Axis Bank (down 0.81%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47,754.1, with an intraday high of 47,937.25 and a low of 47,607.85. The performance of the Bank Nifty over different time periods is as follows: -0.88% in the last week, 0.18% in the last month, 4.25% in the last three months, 8.27% in the last six months, and 8.59% in the last year.

In the trading session on May 14, 2024, the following stocks were the top gainers and losers:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.76%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.54%), NTPC (up 1.45%), Indusind Bank (up 1.28%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.27%)

Top Losers: Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.14%), Nestle India (down 1.05%), Axis Bank (down 0.94%), ICICI Bank (down 0.59%), and Bajaj Finance (down 0.53%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Adani Enterprises (up 5.49%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.92%), Hero Motocorp (up 3.23%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.60%), and JSW Steel (up 2.43%)

Top Losers: Cipla (down 4.05%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.18%), Nestle India (down 1.15%), Tata Consumer (down 1.05%), and Axis Bank (down 0.81%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Vodafone Idea, Steel Authority Of India, ACC, NMDC, and Indus Towers

Top Losers: Tube Investments Of India, UPL, Lupin, Dixon Technologies (India), and Polycab India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Housing & Urban Development Corporation, IRCON International, Apar Industries, National Aluminium Company, and Graphite India

Top Losers: Baheti Recycling Industries, Piramal Pharma, Madhusudan Masala, Aarti Industries, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

BSE:

Top Gainers: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 9.50%), Engineers India (up 9.00%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 8.70%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (up 8.00%), and IRCON International (up 7.86%)

Top Losers: UPL (down 4.52%), Tube Investments Of India (down 4.45%), Cipla (down 4.09%), Esab India (down 3.39%), and Hindustan Zinc (down 3.25%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Railtel Corporation Of India (up 9.56%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 9.43%), Engineers India (up 9.21%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 8.71%), and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (up 8.66%)

Top Losers: Vivo Collaboration (down 4.98%), Tube Investments Of India (down 4.51%), UPL (down 4.50%), SONU INFRATEC (down 4.39%), and Baheti Recycling Industries (down 4.37%).

Source: [LiveMint](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 14 May 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue