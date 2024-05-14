Top Gainers and Losers today on 14 May, 2024: Adani Enterprises, Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla, Tata Consultancy Services among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 328.48 points, or 0.45, to settle at 72776.13, while the Nifty gained 113.8 points, or 0.51, to close at 22104.05.
The Nifty index closed at 22,104.05, recording a gain of 0.51% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty touched a high of 22,270.05 and a low of 22,081.25. Similarly, the Sensex traded between the range of 73,286.26 and 72,683.99, closing 0.45% higher at 72,776.13, which was 328.48 points above the opening price.
