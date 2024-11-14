Top Gainers and Losers today on 14 November, 2024: Eicher Motors, Hero Motocorp, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consumer among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 110.64 points, or -0.14, to settle at 77690.95, while the Nifty lost 26.35 points, or -0.11, to close at 23559.05.

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 23,559.05, reflecting a decrease of 0.11%. During the day, the index reached a high of 23,675.9 and a low of 23,484.15. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated within a range of 78,055.52 and 77,424.81, ultimately closing down by 0.14% at 77,690.95, which is 110.64 points below its opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.55%. Additionally, small-cap stocks also surpassed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 17,458.9, up by 142.15 points and representing an increase of 0.81%.

The Nifty 50 has recorded the following returns:

- In the last week: -2.73%

- In the last month: -6.32%

- In the last three months: -2.5%

- In the last six months: 5.95%

- In the last year: 19.64%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index were Eicher Motors (up 6.43%), Hero Motocorp (up 1.87%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.31%), Reliance Industries (up 1.24%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.19%). Conversely, the top losers included Hindustan Unilever (down 3.07%), Tata Consumer (down 2.91%), Britannia Industries (down 2.59%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.50%), and Nestle India (down 2.35%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 50,088.35, having reached an intraday high of 50,561.8 and a low of 49,939.35. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last week: -3.33%

- In the last month: -3.15%

- In the last three months: 0.92%

- In the last six months: 4.86%

- In the last year: 13.54%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on November 14, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Reliance Industries (up 1.23%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.18%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.78%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.73%), HDFC Bank (up 0.70%)

Top Losers: Hindustan Unilever (down 3.07%), Nestle India (down 2.33%), NTPC (down 2.19%), Indusind Bank (down 1.92%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.89%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Eicher Motors (up 6.43%), Hero Motocorp (up 1.87%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.31%), Reliance Industries (up 1.24%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.19%)

Top Losers: Hindustan Unilever (down 3.07%), Tata Consumer (down 2.91%), Britannia Industries (down 2.59%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.50%), Nestle India (down 2.35%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: PB Fintech, Suzlon Energy, Indian Hotels Company, Oberoi Realty, Au Small Finance Bank

Top Losers: P I Industries, Phoenix Mills, NMDC, Colgate Palmolive India, APL Apollo Tubes

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: HFCL, KEC International, Affle India, Redington India, Global Health

Top Losers: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Firstsource Solutions, Sonata Software, Gujarat State Petronet

BSE:

Top Gainers: DCM Shriram (up 8.78%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 8.48%), Eicher Motors (up 6.46%), PB Fintech (up 5.44%), Deepak Nitrite (up 5.43%)

Top Losers: SKF India (down 7.48%), Astrazeneca Pharma India (down 5.50%), Torrent Power (down 5.19%), P I Industries (down 4.60%), Uflex (down 4.04%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: DCM Shriram (up 9.70%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 8.79%), Eicher Motors (up 6.43%), Jio Financial Services (up 6.33%), Deepak Nitrite (up 5.81%)