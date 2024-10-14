Top Gainers and Losers today on 14 October, 2024: Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Maruti Suzuki India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 591.69 points, or 0.73, to settle at 81381.36, while the Nifty gained 163.7 points, or 0.66, to close at 24964.25.

The Nifty index concluded trading at 24,964.25, reflecting a gain of 0.66%. During the trading session, the index recorded a peak of 25,159.75 and a low of 25,017.5. The Sensex also demonstrated positive performance, oscillating between 82,072.17 and 81,541.2, ultimately closing 0.73% higher at 81,381.36, which represents an increase of 591.69 points from its opening value.

The Midcap index underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.58%. Small-cap stocks similarly lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluded at 19,008.8, marking an increase of 81.75 points or 0.43%.

The Nifty 50 has yielded the following returns:

- In the last week: 1.32%

- In the last month: -1.03%

- In the last three months: 2.18%

- In the last six months: 12.8%

- In the last year: 27.32%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers within the Nifty index included Wipro (up 4.02%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.76%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.31%), HDFC Bank (up 2.25%), and Larsen & Toubro (up 2.08%). Conversely, the top losers comprised Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.07%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.87%), Tata Steel (down 1.46%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.28%), and Adani Enterprises (down 1.15%).

The Bank Nifty closed at 51,172.3, having reached an intraday high of 51,893.0 and a low of 51,220.85. The Bank Nifty's performance over recent periods is as follows:

- In the last week: 2.61%

- In the last month: -0.69%

- In the last three months: -1.26%

- In the last six months: 8.42%

- In the last year: 17.12%

Here is a summary of the top gainers and losers during the trading session on October 14, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Wipro (up 3.88%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.86%), HDFC Bank (up 2.32%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.02%), ITC (up 1.72%)

Top Losers: Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.85%), Tata Steel (down 1.49%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.23%), Axis Bank (down 0.68%), Ultratech Cement (down 0.67%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Wipro (up 4.02%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.76%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.31%), HDFC Bank (up 2.25%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.08%)

Top Losers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.07%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.87%), Tata Steel (down 1.46%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.28%), Adani Enterprises (down 1.15%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Federal Bank, Oberoi Realty, Mphasis, Persistent Systems, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Top Losers: Colgate Palmolive India, Yes Bank, Container Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Phoenix Mills

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Central Depository Service India, Raymond, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Hindustan Copper, Ramkrishna Forgings

Top Losers: Indian Energy Exchange, Alok Industries, Mahanagar Gas, Cochin Shipyard, Creditaccess Grameen

BSE:

Top Gainers: Aptus Value Housing Finance India (up 7.69%), Hikal (up 7.16%), Finolex Industries (up 5.65%), Esab India (up 5.56%), Federal Bank (up 5.15%)

Top Losers: Avenue Supermarts (down 8.48%), Tata Chemicals (down 6.87%), Saregama India (down 6.56%), Bandhan Bank (down 5.26%), Colgate Palmolive India (down 4.62%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Aptus Value Housing Finance India (up 8.00%), BSE (up 6.96%), Central Depository Service India (up 6.85%), Finolex Industries (up 5.54%), Raymond (up 5.02%)